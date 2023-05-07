Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jason Morgan hit two goals for Down but still ended up on the losing side

Down's hopes of adding All-Ireland U20 Football glory to their Ulster title were dashed as Kildare snatched a 1-11 to 2-7 semi-final win at Parnell Park.

Jason Morgan's goal helped Down lead 1-3 to 0-0 but Kildare fought back to trail only 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time.

Oisin O'Sullivan's goal contributed to Kildare moving ahead after 50 minutes but Down were in front once more when Morgan netted again.

The lead changed hands before Jack McKevitt's 65th-minute Kildare winner.

Kildare victory means they will face Sligo who shocked Kerry 1-8 to 0-9 in Saturday's other semi-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway.

Morgan hit Down's opening goal in the eighth minute and Conor Laverty's side looked on course for the All-Ireland decider as they led 1-3 to 0-0 in the 24th minute.

However two points from Shane Farrell helped Kildare cut the margin to 1-4 to 0-4 by half-time.

An Oisin Savage score extended Down's lead to four after the interval but O'Sullivan then netted for Kildare in the 35th minute.

Kildare were ahead by the 50th minute and a Niall Doran point extended their advantage to two only for Morgan's second goal to put Down back into the lead.

The Lilywhites moved one up again and while Tom McCarroll's score appeared to have ensured extra-time, Kildare still had time to clinch victory as McKevitt kicked a superb point.