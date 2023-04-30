Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup seedings finalised

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Harte's Louth side will be first or second seeds in the Super 16s after their extra-time victory over Offaly in the Leinster semi-finals on Sunday

The GAA has confirmed the seedings for the Sam Maguire Cup and Tailteann Cup draws which will take place on Tuesday.

The provincial championships' winners and runner-ups will be first and second seeds in the new Super 16s.

With Derry facing Armagh in the Ulster Final, Dublin will take on Louth in Leinster after the Dubs struggled to beat Kildare 0-14 to 0-12 on Sunday.

Mickey Harte's Louth beat Offaly 0-27 to 2-15 after extra-time while his former Tyrone side are third seeds.

Tyrone are joined in the third seedings by Monaghan following their heavy Ulster semi-final defeat by Derry on Saturday.

League champions Mayo and Roscommon are also third seeds while struggling Donegal are fourth seeds along with Cork, Kildare and last year's Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath.

Cavan and Fermanagh are among the top seeds in the Tailteann Cup along with Meath and Limerick after securing promotion to Division Two in this year's Allianz Football League.

Down and Antrim are second seeds along with Offaly and Oisin McConville's Wicklow.

Sam Maguire Cup seedings

1st seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry

2nd seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan

4th seeds: Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath

Tailteann Cup seedings

1st seeds: Meath, Cavan, Fermanagh, Limerick

2nd seeds: Down, Offaly, Antrim, Wicklow

3rd seeds: Longford, Tipperary, Laois, Wexford

4th seeds: Leitrim, Carlow, Waterford, London