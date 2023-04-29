Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McManus and Chrissy McKaigue in action during Saturday's Ulster SFC semi-final in Omagh

Derry continued their relentless march towards back-to-back Ulster SFC titles with an impressive 1-21 to 2-10 semi-final victory over Monaghan in Omagh.

Conor McCluskey's goal helped Derry lead 1-12 to 1-5 at half time with Shane McGuigan top scoring with 0-9.

Karl O'Connell and Karl Gallagher hit goals in each half for Monaghan, but dominant Derry were never in trouble.

Down and Armagh meet on Sunday for the right to face holders Derry in the Ulster final at Clones on May 14.

Considering Derry were playing in Division Four as recently as 2019, their rise under manager Rory Gallagher has been nothing short of meteoric.

While winning a first Anglo Celt in 24 years was a significant breakthrough, backing it up this year would be an even greater achievement.

And victory in the Ulster Final in two weeks time would give the county back-to-back Ulster titles for only the second time in their history, emulating the teams of 1975 and 1976.

Rory Beggan made a great save in the second half from Niall Toner

Winning from the front

Derry again excelled as front runners and with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead already established after 15 minutes, they played the game on their terms.

Forcing Monaghan's key forwards Conor McManus and Jack McCarron into defensive duties with free-scoring Derry defenders pushing up the field, was exactly how the Oak Leafers had planned it.

On top of having ten different scorers - all of whom scored from play - a memorable moment was their goalkeeper Odhran Lynch scoring from play for the second game in a row.

His point against Fermanagh in Brewster Park was equalled, if not bettered, here when he lobbed Rory Beggan's kick-out back over his head after an assist from Padraig McGrogan.

Sheer pace from Karl O'Connell gave Monaghan brief hope with a cracking goal after 18 minutes, his low finish under Lynch's after a great run bringing the game to life.

Karl O'Connell celebrates scoring a first-half goal for Monaghan against Derry

However it was brief respite, with Conor McCluskey jinking past McManus to score Derry's first goal.

Monaghan trailed by five points at half time here against Tyrone two weeks ago. The deficit was seven this time, but they never really got close enough to landing a hurtful blow on Derry.

Even when another high ball in from Gary Mohan caused a bit of panic in the square, and Karl Gallagher blasted it into the net via the crossbar, Monaghan were still 1-15 to 2-6 behind.

The final quarter saw both teams trade points, Kieran Hughes and Conor Boyle taking good long-range points for Monaghan, but Derry kept them at arm's reach.

Key Monaghan players could not exert their usual influence on the game with Derry ruthlessly extinguishing all hope of another Farney comeback.