From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McManus and Chrissy McKaigue in action during Saturday's Ulster SFC semi-final in Omagh

Derry continued their relentless march towards back-to-back Ulster SFC titles with an impressive 1-21 to 2-10 semi-final victory over Monaghan in Omagh.

Conor McCluskey's goal helped Derry lead 1-12 to 1-5 at half time with Shane McGuigan top scoring with 0-9.

Karl O'Connell and Karl Gallagher hit goals in each half for Monaghan, but dominant Derry were never in trouble.

Down and Armagh meet on Sunday for the right to face holders Derry in the Ulster final at Clones on May 14.

More to follow.