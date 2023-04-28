Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Lee Chin (right) didn't feature in Wexford's defeat by Galway last weekend but he has been named in the Slaneysiders' substitutes for Saturday's game against Antrim

2023 Leinster Hurling Championship - Wexford v Antrim Venue: Wexford Park Date: Saturday, 29 April Throw-in: 18:00 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Every match that Antrim hurlers play these days seems huge for the Saffron county but Saturday's Leinster SHC with Wexford could be season-defining for Darren Gleeson's side.

Gleeson was left disappointed as Dublin snatched a draw in last weekend's Leinster opener at Corrigan Park.

But there was much to admire in Antrim's performance.

And they now have a chance to build on that against a Wexford side that have struggled so far in 2023.

Wexford hit two early goals against Galway at Pearse Stadium last weekend to lead by five but the Tribesmen fought back to record a convincing 0-24 to 2-12 win.

The Slaneysiders badly missed the injured Lee Chin last weekend but he could potentially be involved on Saturday after being named in the replacements by Wexford boss Darragh Egan, who like Gleeson is a former Tipperary goalkeeper.

Damien Reck is included in the Wexford substitutes after injury also ruled him out of the Galway game.

Antrim have injury concerns of their own with Nigel Elliott seemingly ruled out by a foot injury picked up in the first half against Dublin, which has led to Joe Maskey, his replacement a week ago, being named in the starting line-up.

Otherwise, the Antrim starting personnel is unchanged from a week ago with Michael Bradley named in midfield despite sustaining a late knock against the Dubs.

Conor Johnston's goal helped Antrim lead 1-4 to 0-2 last weekend they remained 1-11 to 0-12 up at the interval.

The Saffrons looked in a strong position after forging a 1-16 to 0-13 advantage in the third quarter but Dublin fought their way back into the contest and moved ahead for the first time in the 67th minute, when Donal Burke netted.

Antrim hit the next two points to lead by one with only seconds remaining but Cian O'Sullivan's last-ditch score earned Dublin a draw that they probably didn't deserve on the balance of play.

Given the way, the Corrigan Park and Pearse Stadium matches played out last weekend, the Saffrons look to have a great chance but their form on the road doesn't always do them justice so Wexford probably go in as slight favourites, despite their underwhelming performance in Galway.

On the last occasion the sides meet in a competitive game during the 2021 Allianz Hurling League, the sides played out an exciting 1-21 to 2-18 draw at Corrigan Park.

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe; D O'Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, J O'Connor, L Óg McGovern; R O'Connor, C McDonald, C Dunbar.

Subs: C Byrne, R Banville, L Chin, D Clarke, M Dwyer, K Foley, R Lawlor, C McGuckin, N Murphy, J O'Connor, D Reck.

Antrim: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, N O'Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, S Elliott; K Molloy, J Maskey, J McNaughton; C Cunning, N McManus, C Johnston.

Subs: T Smyth, S Rooney, C Boyd, C McKernan, S Walsh, E Og McGarry, E O'Neill, P Boyle, S McAuley, R McMullan, D Nugent.

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary