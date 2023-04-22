Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh players Rian O'Neill and Rory Grugan celebrate their five-point win over Cavan after the final whistle

Another one-sided Ulster Championship game was won comfortably by Armagh, who strolled through to the semi-final with an easy win over Cavan at Breffni Park.

Conor Turbitt top-scored with 0-7 while Ben Crealey fisted home the game's only goal after 34 minutes with Armagh leading 1-10 to 0-6 at half time.

Division Three winners Cavan were too tentative and lacked intensity.

Armagh will play either Donegal or Down in the Ulster semi-final with Cavan now confirmed as Tailteann Cup entrants.

Gulf in class

Bar the excellent first-round clash between Tyrone and Monaghan, the Ulster Championship has struggled to really catch fire and this was another damp squib played in miserably wet conditions.

It was evident these teams operated two divisions apart this spring and even though Armagh were relegated from Division One while Cavan won Division Three, there was a marked difference in quality.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney captained the county to All-Ireland success in 2002

Almost 12,000 hardy souls braved the atrocious weather to witness mostly one-way traffic with Armagh dominant.

This was the most important game of Cavan's season but they lacked the urgency and purpose to trouble the visitors.

Armagh fired over the opening three points with Conor Turbitt, scorer of 0-8 in the preliminary round win over Antrim, picking up where he'd left off in the Athletic Grounds with two early points here.

Padraig Faulkner and Killian Clarke are good man-markers, but Cavan still gave Turbitt and the fit-again Andrew Murnin too much room to operate inside.

A classy Murnin point made it 0-6 to 0-2 after 22 minutes and it already looked ominous for the home side.

Shane McPartlan's wand of a left foot enabled him to score an outstanding point over on the terrace side and it seemed Armagh had the time and space to play how they liked.

Armagh defender Conor O'Neill holds onto possession despite damp conditions in Breffni Park

Cavan didn't score until the 12th minute and while Ciaran Madden and Conor and Oisin Brady offered some resistance, it was too little against an Armagh side laden with attacking threat.

Armagh have been criticised for a lack of goals this year but Ben Crealey fisted home the opening goal, their fourth of the season, after good work by Rory Grugan and Ciaran Mackin.

The Cavan fans were desperate for their side to breathe new life into their challenge in the second half, but it was more of the same.

Defenders Conor O'Neil and Greg McCabe added to further Turbitt scores while Paddy Lynch and Gearoid McKiernan tried to carry the Cavan fight.

Armagh had a good spread of scores with nine players on target.

Tiernan Madden goes so close to scoring a Cavan goal late on

Tiernan Madden's well-struck shot with a couple of minutes to go was blocked brilliantly by Rian O'Neill - introduced in the second half for his first Ulster Championship minutes of the year - but too many Breffni points seemed like consolation scores from a long way out.

Tougher tests lie in store, but Armagh fans will dare to dream as they are now two games away from a first Ulster title in 15 years.