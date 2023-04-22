Close menu

Cavan 0-12 Armagh 1-14: Conor Turbitt helps Armagh to convincing victory over Cavan to book last four spot

By Orla BannonBBC Sport at Breffni Park

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh defender Conor O'Neill holds onto possession despite damp conditions in Breffni Park
Another one-sided Ulster Championship game was won comfortably by Armagh who strolled through to the semi-final with an easy win over Cavan at Breffni Park.

Conor Turbitt top-scored with 0-7 while Ben Crealey fisted home the game's only goal after 34 minutes with Armagh leading 1-10 to 0-6 at half time.

Division Three winners Cavan were too tentative and lacked intensity.

Armagh will play either Donegal or Down in the Ulster semi-final with Cavan now confirmed as Tailteann Cup entrants.

