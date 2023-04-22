Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh defender Conor O'Neill holds onto possession despite damp conditions in Breffni Park

Another one-sided Ulster Championship game was won comfortably by Armagh who strolled through to the semi-final with an easy win over Cavan at Breffni Park.

Conor Turbitt top-scored with 0-7 while Ben Crealey fisted home the game's only goal after 34 minutes with Armagh leading 1-10 to 0-6 at half time.

Division Three winners Cavan were too tentative and lacked intensity.

Armagh will play either Donegal or Down in the Ulster semi-final with Cavan now confirmed as Tailteann Cup entrants.

More to follow.