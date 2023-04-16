Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan looked in trouble as they trailed 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time but the Farney men produced a sensational second-half comeback

Ryan O'Toole's last-gasp goal earned Monaghan a stunning 2-17 to 1-18 win over Tyrone as the Ulster Championship came to life at Healy Park.

Tyrone looked in control as Darragh Canavan's 1-4 haul helped them lead 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

But Monaghan were a changed team in the second half and Stephen O'Hanlon's goal put them ahead in the 56th minute.

Tyrone looked to have won it as two Darren McCurry points put them one up deep in injury before O'Toole's strike.

It was an audacious finish by the Scotstown man as a fisted equaliser looked the obvious option as he cut inside from the right flank but instead his low shot whizzed underneath Niall Morgan to put Monaghan ahead in the sixth and final allotted minute of added time.

There was still time for Tyrone to produce late pressure but Monaghan held on to clinch a thoroughly deserved win.

And their celebrations at the finish suggested that the Ulster Championship does indeed still matter.

Monaghan also trailed by five at half-time in the 2021 Ulster Final at Croke Park before launching a second-half comeback which ultimately came up short as the Red Hands clinched a 0-16 to 0-15 victory on the way to securing the All-Ireland title.

It looked like history was going to repeat itself in injury-time as McCurry's 73rd-minute free, which looked a very soft decision, and his point from play a minute later seemed to have earned victory for the Red Hands.

But Monaghan refused to lie down as championship debutant O'Toole's astonishing finish set the Farney fans in the 10,067 crowd into raptures as they set up a semi-final meeting with holders Derry on 29 April.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: B Gallen, R Canavan, N Devlin, Rory Donnelly, N McCarron, M McGleenan, C McShane, C Munroe, D Mulgrew, J Oguz, N Sludden.

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy (capt), R Wylie; C Boyle, K O'Connell, R O'Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus

Subs: D McDonnell, S Jones, A Mulligan, S Carey, F Kelly, K Hughes, D McElearney, F Hughes, K Loughran.

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)