Aimee Mackin was in devastating form for the Orchard County at Croke Park

Aimee Mackin scored 3-3 as Armagh earned promotion back to the top tier of the Ladies National Football League with a 4-9 to 2-10 win over Laois in the Division Two final.

Previous winners of the competition in 2005 and 2015, next year will mark Armagh's return to Division One for the first time since 2017.

Aoife McCoy hit 1-2 for the Ulster champions at Croke Park.

Kerry hammered Galway 5-11 to 1-10 in the Division One decider.

After conceding an early point, Armagh seized control of the Division Two final with three goals in as many minutes, Mackin twice raising a green flag after McCoy's poked finish.

Laois responded with a point by Erone Fitzpatrick but Mackin - who will join her sister Blaithin at Aussie Rules side Melbourne later this year - fired home another clinical effort to complete her treble and take her 2023 tally to 9-25.

Blaithin Mackin landed a fine point for Armagh before a 1-1 haul from Mo Nerney - including a 28th-minute penalty - saw Laois go in at the break trailing 4-3 to 1-5.

While the Leinster side made it awkward for Armagh after the resumption when Laura Nerney burst through the opposition defence score a 42nd-minute goal, the Orchard women reeled off five unanswered scores to open up a commanding eight-point cushion and decisively dent Laois' challenge.

In the Division One decider, Kerry turned on the style to return to the National Football League summit for the first time since 1991.

Niamh Ni Chonchuir (2), Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, Hannah O'Donoghue and captain Siofra O'Shea all scored goals for the Kingdom, who will approach the championship in buoyant form as they look to avenge last year's All-Ireland final defeat by Meath.