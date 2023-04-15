Tyrone's closing three wins to their Division One League campaign included a 2-15 to 0-13 win over 13-man Monaghan at Clones

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final - Tyrone v Monaghan Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 16 April Throw-in: 16:00 BST

Padraig Hampsey says "it's hard to put your finger" on the precise reasons for Tyrone's brief titles defences last year but says he's happy that momentum appears to be building nicely in 2023.

Tyrone did win their Ulster opener against Fermanagh last April but defeats by Derry and Armagh had the Red Hands out of contention by 5 June.

"It wasn't for the lack of trying," the Coalisland man told BBC Sport NI.

"Things just didn't go our way on those two days."

In his next breath, Hampsey muses that Tyrone "probably just didn't carry the title of All-Ireland champions well".

"Tyrone teams always like going in as underdogs. Whenever you are champions, teams are coming to beat you and coming at you hard."

Tyrone won the All-Ireland title in 2021 by beating Mayo in the final but were unable to repeat that form last year

'We enjoyed All-Ireland triumph so well' - Logan

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan is never going to come out and baldly state the Red Hands didn't prepare properly for the defence of the Ulster and All-Ireland titles but he does admit that "our All-Ireland Final high was so good and we enjoyed it so well".

"People did take a bit of a cut at it last year and maybe we opened the door for them to do so. We suffered too many defeats last year but we'll just go again this year as determined as we can," says the Stewartstown man.

Some 10 months on, the vibe coming from the Red Hand camp appears better after a Division One League campaign which ended with three straight wins over Kerry, Monaghan and Armagh, which saw Tyrone, in the end, comfortably retaining their place in the top tier.

Tyrone's Ulster Championship opener sees them up against Monaghan once more at Healy Park and while Hampsey has the height of respect for the Farney men, he admits that recent weeks could scarcely have gone better for the Red Hands.

"It's all about momentum and the momentum has been building nicely. Our last three games were wins and we were happy with that.

"But we know on the 16 April we will face a tough, tough, Monaghan team who had a great win (in Mayo) to stay in Division One.

"Staying in Division One is going to be give them a massive boost.

"Monaghan have some great players and a great squad as well. They have plenty of good players on their bench. It's going to be a tough, tough game.

"We know what they are about. They beat us in Healy Park in the first round of the championship in 2018 so they will fear nothing there. We know it's going to be a tough battle."

Conor McManus is set for another duel with Padraig Hampsey after returning to the Monaghan team for the League win in Mayo which preserved their Division One status

Another battle with Monaghan means another likely Hampsey match-up with Monaghan's three-time All-Star Conor McManus, who despite being nearer 40 than 30 now, continues to torment defences as evidenced by his display in Castlebar three weeks ago.

It was McManus' only start of the League campaign amid hip trouble which has plagued him in recent seasons but his mere presence on the pitch seemed to inspire the other men in white jerseys.

Hampsey has had many a battle with McManus but has the height of respect for the Clontibret man.

"He's a great player and he's done it year in, year out for Monaghan. He's 35, 36 years of age and he's still doing it. It's some going to be fair. Hats off to him."

McManus tormented Tyrone in the aforementioned 2018 provincial clash at Healy Park when his 0-6 total included one of the greatest points you are ever likely to see as he angled over a score from near the sideline and beyond the 45-metre line.

But the record shows that the Red Hands have generally got the better of the championship duels in recent years.

Corey names three championship newcomers

Three months after that 2018 Ulster contest, Tyrone earned an All-Ireland Final place by edging out McManus and Co 1-13 to 0-15 at Croke Park.

One point was again the margin in the Red Hands' favour in July 2021 at GAA headquarters when they held on to win the Ulster Final 0-16 to 0-15 despite a stirring second-half fightback from the Rory Beggan-inspired Farney men as the goalkeeper battled for midfield possession on several occasions in a frantic finale.

Tyrone were fortunate to win that day with Covid already beginning to rip through their squad but six weeks later they were crowned All-Ireland champions which must only have increased Monaghan's sense of what might have been.

Nearly two years on, does McManus have it in his legs to give Monaghan a measure of revenge, and a measure it may only be, with the "real football" as Ciaran McKeever would have you believe, only beginning after the conclusion of the provincials.

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey has named championship debutants Thomas McPhillips, Ryan O'Toole and Karl Gallagher in his starting line-up while the Red Hands include newcomer Cormac Quinn and 2021 player of the year Kieran McGeary as Cathal McShane is among the substitutes.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: B Gallen, R Canavan, N Devlin, Rory Donnelly, N McCarron, M McGleenan, C McShane, C Munroe, D Mulgrew, J Oguz, N Sludden.

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy (capt), R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, R O'Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus

Subs: D McDonnell, S Jones, A Mulligan, S Carey, K O'Connell, F Kelly, K Hughes, D McElearney, F Hughes, K Loughran.