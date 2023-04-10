Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal great Karl Lacey left his role as the county's head of academy in February

Karl Lacey appears unlikely to become the new Kilcoo manager even though he has been training the Down club.

Lacey has been linked with the vacant post at the former All-Ireland Champions since taking a number of training sessions at the club.

However, it now appears that player Aidan Branagan will be in charge of the team during the Down League season.

A permanent appointment is then expected to be made in good time for the start of the Down Championship.

This could be nearer the conclusion of the inter-county season.

Lacey left his role as head of Donegal's Academy in February citing a lack of support from the county board.

Donegal GAA said in March it hoped that Lacey and his coaches, who also resigned, would return to their roles.

Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton left the Down club after one season following December's Ulster Championship final defeat by Glen.