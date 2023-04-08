Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

By John Haughey BBC Sport NI at the Athletic Grounds

Shane McPartlan kicked four points in a hugely impressive championship debut for Armagh

Armagh earned a 0-20 to 1-8 win over Antrim in the Ulster SFC opener at the Athletic Grounds as the gulf in class between the sides was obvious.

The Orchard men punished Antrim for numerous mistakes as they moved 0-9 to 0-1 up, although the Saffrons reduced the margin to 0-10 to 0-4 by half-time.

Armagh extended their lead to 0-14 to 0-4 before Antrim rallied as a Conor Stewart goal cut the deficit to five.

But Kieran McGeeney's side regrouped with late scores to close out the game.

Conor Turbitt hit 0-8 - including four scores from play - while midfielder Shane McPartlan impressive debut for the Orchard men included kicking four superb points.

Armagh's dominant win sets up a provincial quarter-final meeting with Cavan on 22 April.

For Antrim, the Tailteann Cup beckons after another disappointing Ulster Championship display as they remain without a victory in the provincial series since their win over Fermanagh in 2014.

More to follow.

Armagh: E Rafferty; J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker; Ciaran Mackin, G McCabe, B McCambridge; B Crealey, S McPartlan; S Campbell, R Grugan, J Duffy; J Hall, C Turbitt, T Kelly.

Subs: S Magill, R Finn, C Higgins, S Sheridan, Connaire Mackin, C McConville, E Woods, J Kieran, A Nugent (capt), O Conaty

Antrim: M Byrne; E McCabe, P Healy (capt), J McAuley; P McCormick, J Finnegan, M Jordan; C Stewart, K Small; C McLarnon, R McCann, P McBride; P Shivers, R McCann, R Murray.

Subs: L Mulholland, B McCormick, D Lynch, S O'Neill, R Boyle, O Lenehan, J Dowling, P Finnegan, D McEnhill, A Loughran, O Eastwood.