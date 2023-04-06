Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

From left to right: Oisin McConville, Thomas Niblock, Mickey Harte and Sarah Mulkerrins

Dublin's eight-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon and Donegal's Sam Maguire-winning captain Michael Murphy join the BBC Sport team for the 2023 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

McMahon and Murphy, who both featured in the BBC's recent Allianz Football League coverage, will provide expert analysis and insight alongside Armagh great Oisin McConville and legendary former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

The BBC's coverage of the Ulster SFC begins on Saturday with Armagh hosting Antrim in the preliminary round.

This year's coverage will be presented by Mark Sidebottom, who has more than 20 years of experience leading the BBC's GAA reporting, and Sarah Mulkerrins, who will front the coverage for the first time.

Athenry native Mulkerrins has presented TV and radio for network BBC Sport for the past 12 years and has covered some of the world's biggest sporting events including the Olympics, golf majors and the World Cup.

McConville and Harte were central to Ulster counties' success in the noughties. McConville helped Armagh win the All-Ireland title in 2002 while Harte led Tyrone to three Sam Maguire triumphs in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

McConville is now experiencing success at inter-county level, recently leading Wicklow to promotion to Division Three in the Allianz Football League, while Harte this year led Louth to the Division Two final.

The games will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two NI with highlights of every match available on the BBC Sport website.

For this Saturday's opener at the Athletic Grounds, Mulkerrins will be joined by Murphy and McConville for analysis with McMahon alongside Thomas Niblock in the commentary box.

Orla Bannon will be reporting from the Athletic Grounds sidelines with former Derry star Conleith Gilligan. Coverage begins on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 16:30 BST.

In addition to being shown on BBC Two Northern Ireland and the BBC iPlayer, the Ulster Football Final will be broadcast live on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle on Sunday, 14 May.

Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville will also cover all the big talking points from the Ulster Championship on the award-winning GAA Social podcast, which is available via BBC Sounds.

As previously announced, the BBC will also show the All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Finals live on the BBC iPlayer for the first time.

Ulster SFC games on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two NI

Saturday, 8 April - Armagh v Antrim (preliminary round)

Saturday, 15 April - Fermanagh v Derry (quarter-final)

Sunday, 16 April - Tyrone v Monaghan (quarter-final)

Sunday, 23 April - Down v Donegal (quarter-final)

Sunday, 30 April - Semi-final

Sunday, 14 May - Final