Conor Glass battles with Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny before being forced off with an apparent injury shortly after half-time

Dublin served notice of their All-Ireland credentials this year as their devastating second-half display saw off Derry 4-6 to 0-11 in the Allianz Football League Division Two Final.

Derry controlled much of the first half as they led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

But Killian O'Gara's goal put Dublin ahead and a Paul Mannion penalty and John Small major soon followed.

Those goals put Dublin 3-5 to 0-8 up and Lorcan O'Dell's cheeky lobbed finish rounded off their victory.

Possibly even a bigger concern for the Ulster Champions than the defeat was the sight of All-Star midfielder Conor Glass having to leave the fray in the 38th minute with an unspecified injury, immediately after O'Gara's first Dublin goal, with the Oak Leafers' provincial opener against Fermanagh taking place on 15 April.

Derry had goal chances of their own in the first half but Dublin's intent to chase goals was clear throughout and they conceivably could have netted several more majors.

Man of the match Con O'Callaghan's darting bursts caused havoc in the normally solid Derry defence in the second half and the fact that the Dubs could bring on the likes of Ciaran Kilkenny and Mannion from the bench is an ominous sign for their All-Ireland title rivals.

Derry minus injured McKaigue

As expected, Derry were minus experienced defender Chrissy McKaigue following his injury last week in the draw against Cork, which saw Gareth McKinless starting at centre half-back and Ben McCarron drafted in for young full-back Eoin McEvoy.

Dublin's starting line showed four changes from last month's Celtic Park thriller narrowly won by Derry with Sean Bugler, Colm Basquel and Killian O'Gara drafted into the attack instead of Kilkenny, Lorcan O'Dell and Cormac Costello and Cian Murphy also a late inclusion in the defence in place of Eoin Murchan.

After his return to the Dublin squad last week, Stephen Cluxton was again named on a strong bench which included Kilkenny, Mannion, Brian Howard and Niall Scully.

The contest began in cagey fashion before two quick points by Shane McGuigan and Glass had Derry 0-2 to 0-0 up by the seventh minute.

It could have got even better a minute later as Dublin defender Mick Fitzsimons clearly foot-blocked a McCarron goal attempt but Mayo referee Liam Devenney missed the transgression.

An apparent ankle injury to Dean Rock saw Kilkenny introduced and he immediate opened Dublin's account with a fisted effort.

However, the Dubs were still struggling for fluency and Derry were three clear by the 18th after a successful Padraig McGrogan 45 was followed by a Niall Toner free.

Con O'Callaghan wreaked havoc in the Derry defence in the second as he produced a series of attacking darts

Signs that Dublin were figuring Derry out began to emerge as Small and Lahiff both had glorious goal chances with the former blasting the first chance high over the bar before Odhan Lynch stuck out a leg to divert the second shot once again for a point.

But Derry were largely keeping the Dublin attack in check and two superb McGuigan scores from play left them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead before it was the turn of Dubs keeper David O'Hanlon to make a crucial intervention as he bravely blocked a Niall Loughlin goal chance.

That remained the scoreline at the interval but Dublin moved ahead for the first time two minutes after the resumption as O'Gara nipped in ahead of Lynch to flick Brian Fenton's long ball to the net.

Initially Derry were able to regroup as a McGuigan free got them on terms before the lively Paul Cassidy levelled the contest once more after Lee Gannon had tagged on a beauty from distance.

However, the game then turned dramatically in Dublin's favour in a two-minute period as O'Callaghan's burst yielded a penalty after Conor McCluskey's challenge, with Mannion, only on the field seconds earlier, despatching the spot-kick into the right-hand corner of Lynch's net.

Two minutes, Lahiff turned down the option of a routine point after his charge to the 21 as he instead opted to pass to Small, who lashed the ball to the roof of the Derry net.

Dublin defender Daire Newcombe somehow failed to notch Dublin's fourth goal as he palmed against a post after yet more more O'Callaghan brilliance but the net was bulging again two minutes from time as O'Dell's looping shot left Lynch helpless once again in the Derry goals.

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, D Newcombe; C Murphy, J Small (1-1), L Gannon (0-1); B Fenton (0-1), J McCarthy; T Lahiff (0-1), C O'Callaghan, S Bugler; C Basquel, D Rock, K O'Gara (1-1).

Subs: C Kilkenny (0-1) for D Rock 9 mins, L O'Dell (1-0) for Basquel 44, P Mannion (1-0) for O'Gara 44, N Scully for Lahiff 55, R McGarry for Bugler 68.

Not used: S Cluxton, C Dias, B Howard, S MacMahon, P Small.

Derry: O Lynch; P McGrogan (0-1), B McCarron, C McCluskey; Padraig Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass (0-1), B Rogers; N Toner (0-1), Paul Cassidy (0-2), E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan (0-6), N Loughlin.

Subs: L Murray for McCarron 34, S Downey for Glass 38, N O'Donnell for Doherty 47, Doherty for O'Donnell 52, M Downey for Heron 57, E McEvoy for Grogan 68, O'Donnell for Rogers 73

Not used: R Scullion, P McNeill, D Cassidy, M Doherty, D Baker, B Heron, C McGuckin

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)