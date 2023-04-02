Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Con O'Callaghan wreaked havoc in the Derry defence in the second as he produced a series of attacking darts

Dublin served notice of their All-Ireland credentials this year as their devastating second-half display saw off Derry 4-6 to 0-11 in the Allianz Football League Division Two Final.

Derry controlled much of the first half as they led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

But Killian O'Gara's goal put Dublin ahead and a Paul Mannion penalty and John Small major soon followed.

Those goals put Dublin 3-5 to 0-8 up and Lorcan O'Dell's cheeky lobbed finish rounded off their victory.

Possibly even a bigger concern for the Ulster Champions than the defeat was the sight of All-Star midfielder Conor Glass having to leave the fray in the 38th minute with an unspecified injury, immediately after O'Gara's first Dublin goal, with the Oak Leafers' provincial opener against Fermanagh taking place on 15 April.

Derry had goal chances of their own in the first half but Dublin's intent to chase goals was clear throughout and they conceivably could have netted several more majors.

Man of the match Con O'Callaghan's darting bursts caused havoc in normally solid Derry defence in the second half and the fact that they could bring on the likes of Ciaran Kilkenny and Mannion from the bench is an ominous sign for Dublin's All-Ireland title rivals.

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, D Newcombe; C Murphy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; T Lahiff, C O'Callaghan, S Bugler; C Basquel, D Rock, K O'Gara.

Subs: S Cluxton, C Dias, B Howard, T Lahiff, S MacMahon, P Mannion, C Murphy, L O'Dell, K O'Gara, N Scully, P Small.

Derry: O Lynch; P McGrogan, B McCarron, C McCluskey; Padraig Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: R Scullion, P McNeill, E McEvoy, S Downey, M Downey, D Cassidy, M Doherty, D Baker, B Heron, C McGuckin, N O'Donnell.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)