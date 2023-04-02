Antrim suffered a chastening Ulster SFC defeat against Cavan at Corrigan Park last year but beat the Breffnimen in the National League a month ago

2023 Ulster Championship - Armagh v Antrim Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 8 April Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Antrim defender Declan Lynch says the team's display in beating Cavan last month should give the Saffrons belief for the Ulster Football Championship opener against Armagh on Saturday.

Lynch admits Antrim "didn't show up" in last summer's hugely disappointing Ulster SFC home defeat by Cavan.

Antrim went into the recent Cavan game badly needing a win to stay in Division Three after a pummelling by Westmeath.

"We were a match for Cavan physically which was a big takeaway," says Lynch.

"Last year, we were probably a bit behind in terms of our strength and development but you can see from the National League this year that the group as a whole has improved physically."

Not that it was a perfect league campaign.

Mullingar mauling 'grim'

The round-five 4-27 to 0-8 Mullingar mauling by Westmeath was one of those horror shows which brought back memories of the October 2020 7-11 to 0-7 drubbing by Wicklow which ended Antrim's hopes of getting out of Division Four in that Covid-interrupted inter-county season.

Antrim went into the Westmeath game seemingly reeling from the round-four collapse against Fermanagh which saw them lose a big lead after having suffered exactly the same fate in round two against Down.

"Westmeath was pretty grim afterwards and during the game," admits Antrim forward Odhran Eastwood.

"Westmeath are a good side and obviously, they deserved it on the day but we just didn't turn up. It was an eye opener of what happens when you don't turn up.

"In a weird way, it almost helped us against Cavan because you were thinking, 'we need a game here…..we need to get that out of the system'."

But even that Cavan win, which came after they lost a 10-point lead before regaining the advantage late on, was followed by a closing defeat at relegated Longford, as the chance to gain useful momentum in advance of the championship was squandered.

One would be entitled to wonder which Antrim is going to turn up at the Athletic Grounds but Declan Lynch insists the Saffrons will have belief for the contest against an Orchard County squad that suffered a somewhat undeserved relegation from Division One.

"We've nothing to lose come Saturday and we'll go in fully prepared, confident and we'll see what happens."

Antrim stayed in touch for 50 minutes of the Ulster contest against Armagh two years ago before the Orchard County cut loose to eventually win 4-15 to 0-14 at the Athletic Grounds

Lynch asserts that Antrim can take heart from their Ulster SFC display against Armagh two years ago when they were competitive for some 50 minutes before two late goals helped Kieran McGeeney's side pull away to win 4-15 to 0-14.

Granted there has been a big turnover in the Antrim squad since two years ago, with in particular, manager Andy McEntee calling up a host of young players since his arrival last autumn after Enda McGinley's departure.

"Andy came in and he didn't know much about Antrim football but that's good in that he's given everyone a chance in Antrim," continues Lynch.

"You can see that by the teams he's put out. There are a lot of new faces. It doesn't matter where you play from one to 15 - you are allowed to express yourself and I think it's something the group is enjoying.

"We're allowed to express ourselves and enjoy it which is the main thing and I think he has a lot of confidence in this group moving forward which is great to see."

One Ulster win in 12 campaigns 'not nice' - Murray

After missing most of the league because of injury, Antrim forward Ryan Murray is hoping to get the chance to help the Saffrons battle for a first Ulster SFC win since the 2014 success over Fermanagh - which is the only provincial championship victory he has featured in during 12 inter-county seasons.

"Eleven or 12 years of playing and I've got one Ulster Championship win so it's not very nice reading - especially on a personal level," added the Lamh Dhearg club-man.

However, the bookies are not predicting a Saffrons success at the Athletic Grounds, with the second-tier Tailteann Cup beckoning for Andy McEntee's side unless they secure an unexpected place in the provincial final.

After the 1-20 to 0-10 thumping by Cavan in Ulster last year, Antrim's summer was ended in late May by their 2-14 to 1-12 Tailteann Cup defeat by Leitrim - with the final margin flattering to the Saffrons, following their series of late scores.

Murray accepts that Antrim maybe "didn't put enough importance" into a new competition, which did become a success despite the initial widespread misgivings.

"It's a bit of a strange competition in one way because it's not even part of our thinking at all at the minute because we are trying to get a win next weekend against Armagh and push on through Ulster. No one is thinking about it until it comes up."