McKaigue picked up a knock in Derry's Division Two draw with Cork last weekend

Chrissy McKaigue says he will have "tunnel vision" to ensure he is fit for Derry's championship opener if he is ruled out of Sunday's Division Two final against Dublin at Croke Park.

The 2022 All-Star defender picked up a knock in what he described as a "freakish accident" against Cork.

Derry begin their Ulster Championship defence against Fermanagh on 15 April.

"I'll try my best for this Sunday, it's probably not unbelievably likely that I'll be playing," said McKaigue.

"But I haven't given up hope yet is probably the best way to describe it."

McKaigue, who captained Derry to the Ulster title last year, added: "For me now, if I can make it I can, if not it's just tunnel vision to get prepared for Fermanagh in the first round of the Ulster Championship.

"I would love if I hadn't got a knock but ultimately that's just the hand I'm dealt."

Derry's Division Two campaign saw the Oak Leafers take 13 points from a possible 14, with their most impressive win a 1-11 to 0-13 victory over the Dubs at Celtic Park.

While both Derry and Dublin have already secured their return to Division One for 2024, Sunday's match gives Rory Gallagher's side a runout at the GAA's headquarters for the first time since losing to Galway in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

Derry beat Dublin by one point in a thrilling Division Two encounter at Celtic Park on 4 March

But McKaigue, who has also played club games at Croke Park with Slaughtneil, says the venue will not be "massive variable" for the Dublin game.

"Well Dublin are unbelievably familiar with it. There's no other team in the country that can claim that familiarity.

"But the Derry lads over the years, when you look at it from a club and county perspective, it's not unfamiliar either.

"The Glen lads obviously played this year's All-Ireland semi-final and final there. A load of the lads have played in Croke Park numerous times whether it's been for club or underage teams with Derry or schools.

"I don't think it will be a massive variable in the fixture. Any small thing will help but Derry have got to the stage where we want to be playing in the biggest games in Croke Park.

"That's the culture the management team have instilled."

Derry's game with Dublin is one of four divisional deciders at Croke Park this weekend. On Saturday, Oisin McConville's Wicklow face Sligo in the Division Four final (17:00 BST) and Fermanagh take on Cavan in an all-Ulster Division Three decider (19:15).

On Sunday, Derry and Dublin (13:45) precedes the Division One final between Connacht rivals Mayo and Galway (16:00).