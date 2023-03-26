Donegal ladies relegated after defeat by Mayo

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rachel Kearns scored Mayo's first goal in the opening minute at Letterkenny

Donegal have been relegated from Division One of the Ladies National Football League after a 5-9 to 3-2 defeat by Mayo in Letterkenny.

Rachel Kearns netted Mayo's first goal in the opening seconds and further majors from Sinead Walsh, Lisa Cafferkey and Deirdre Doherty helped them lead 4-5 to 0-1 at half-time.

Kate Long, Niamh McLaughlin and Codie Walsh netted second-half Donegal goals.

Sinead Cafferkey fired in Mayo's goal in the second half of Sunday's game.

A Donegal victory would have resulted in Mayo suffering the drop.

Elsewhere in Division One on Sunday, Kerry beat Galway 3-11 to 0-17 at Tuam Stadium in the dress-rehearsal for the final at Croke Park on 15 April.

A hat-trick from Orlagh Nolan helped Dublin to a 5-8 to 0-7 win over Waterford while Saturday's Division One contest saw Cork finishing their campaign with a 2-8 to 0-11 win over All-Ireland champions Meath, with Libby Coppinger and Eimear Kelly getting the goals in the opening half.

In Division Two, Laois secured a place in the final against Armagh by defeated Roscommon by 2-9 to 1-5.

They go through on the head-to-head rule against Tipperary, having defeated them in the group stage while Roscommon are relegated after their loss.

Armagh had gone into the weekend having already secured their final spot and they defeated Tipperary 3-12 to 0-10 in their final round-robin game at Fethard with Caroline O'Hanlon scoring two goals and Kelly Mallon also netting for the Orchard women.

In Division Three, the confirmed finalists are Clare and Kildare, following a dramatic final day of group action, with Longford relegated. Kildare beat Wexford to qualify.

That left Wexford in a three-way tie with Down and Clare but the margin of Clare's 7-15 to 2-3 win over Longford not only sealed their place in the final but also sent Longford down to Division Four

The Division Three and Four Finals will be played as a double header at Parnell Park on 16 April.

The Division Four Final will be contested by Antrim and Leitrim, who enjoyed semi-final victories over Limerick and Fermanagh respectively on Sunday.

Lidl NFL Round Seven

Division One

Cork 2-8 Meath 0-11

Mayo 5-9 Donegal 3-2

Kerry 3-11 Galway 0-17

Dublin 5-8 Waterford 0-7

Division Two

Armagh 3-12 Tipperary 0-10

Laois 2-9 Roscommon 1-5

Westmeath 2-10 Monaghan 1-11

Tyrone w/o Cavan

Division Three

Offaly 2-12 Sligo 1-13

Kildare 1-10 Wexford 0-6

Clare 7-15 Longford 2-3

Down 2-10 Louth 1-9

Division 4 Semi Finals

Antrim 3-16 Limerick 1-11

Leitrim 1-12 Fermanagh 1-10 (aet)

National League Finals

Div 1: Galway v Kerry, Donegal relegated

Div 2: Armagh v Laois, Roscommon relegated

Div 3: Clare v Kildare, Longford relegated

Div 4: Antrim v Leitrim