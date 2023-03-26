Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ultan Kelm celebrates scoring for Fermanagh

Fermanagh finished top of Division Three with a 1-14 to 2-9 victory over Cavan in Breffni Park as both Ulster teams gained promotion to the second tier.

The Erneside fell behind as Jonathan McCabe netted for the first score of the game.

However, Ultan Kelm's major after 55 minutes put the visitors in front.

A further point from Kelm and Ryan Lyons extended the Ernemen's lead as they sealed passage to Division Two.

Aidan Breen, Darragh McGurn and Lyons quickly reduced the Ernesider's early deficit.

Killian Clarke landed another major to give Cavan a 2-1 to 0-4 advantage while an Oisin Brady free saw the Breffni County 2-5 to 0-6 at the break.

But Kelm's goal on 56 minutes turned the tide and with a positive result in Tullamore, Fermanagh seized control.

Raymond Galligan struck for Cavan but Fermanagh emerged two-point victors and will renew hostilities with their Ulster counterparts in the Division Three final next weekend.