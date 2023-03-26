Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone led Armagh 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time in Omagh

Armagh have been relegated from Division One of the Allianz Football League after they lost 0-18 to 0-16 against Tyrone in Omagh and Monaghan beat Mayo 2-14 to 0-14 at Castlebar.

Monaghan's second escape act in as many seasons came as Conor McManus' last-kick penalty sealed their win.

Ryan O'Toole hit Monaghan's first goal as they led 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time.

A draw would have been enough to keep Armagh in Division One but instead the Farney County survive once again.

Last year, the Farney men avoided the drop in dramatic circumstances after snatching a one-point victory over Dublin at Clones.

Donegal's relegation - already a virtual certainty after last weekend's hammering by Mayo - was mathematically confirmed as they suffered another chastening defeat against Connacht opposition as Roscommon won 0-21 to 0-9 at Dr Hyde Park.

Galway will face Mayo in next weekend's Division One Final after they defeated Kerry 1-13 to 0-14 at Salthill.

