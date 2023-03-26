Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan were scheduled to play Tyrone in a Division Two League game in Newtownstewart on Sunday

The Cavan Ladies football team have pulled out of Sunday's Division Two League game against Tyrone amid an expenses row with their county board.

The dispute has been brewing for some time and the Gaelic Players Association released a statement on behalf of the Cavan players on Sunday morning.

"A written agreement that we signed up to in good faith with our county board has not been honoured," it said.

"We are not prepared to play until the issues have been fully resolved."

The statement outlining the postponement of the game, which had been scheduled for Newtownstewart, added that "we have been let down as regards promises and commitments".

"We have made numerous attempts to have the minimum standards set out in the agreement adhered to but unfortunately this has not happened.

"We communicated our position to the county board executive yesterday. We have subsequently been informed and are aware of the potential consequences of not playing."

One of the issues in the dispute includes travel expenses for the 20 or so Dublin-based players to attend county training.

"We want what's best for ourselves and girls playing club football in Cavan now who will some day line out for our county. The girls and women in Cavan deserve to have promises kept and to be treated with respect.

"It's imperative we protect those who are most vulnerable, including student members of our squad.

"We are proud to represent our county and pull on the Cavan jersey. Taking a decision to withdraw from a game is not something we do lightly.

"However, given the current circumstances, we feel we do not have any other option.

The Cavan players' statement added they "apologise to our fellow players from Tyrone for any inconvenience caused".

Tyrone have been awarded the points for Sunday's fixtures which moves them about the Breffni women into fourth spot in the table, as both counties will remain in Division Two for next season.