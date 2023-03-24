Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rian O'Neill's absence is a big blow to Armagh's hopes of beating Tyrone in Sunday's big game in Omagh

Allianz Football League round seven

Rian O'Neill will miss Armagh's vital Division One League game against Tyrone on Sunday and the start of the Ulster SFC because of a quad muscle injury.

The influential Armagh forward is understood to have sustained the injury at training on Wednesday night.

Armagh go into Sunday's Division One game in Omagh knowing that defeat will result in their relegation if Monaghan also beat Mayo in Castlebar.

The Orchard County face Antrim in their Ulster SFC opener on 8 April.

O'Neill's looks certain to miss that Athletic Grounds contest and the provincial quarter-final against Cavan two weeks later if they beat the Saffrons.

Armagh have already had several injuries this season including O'Neill's brother Oisin who has been out because of an Achilles problem.

