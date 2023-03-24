Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Karl Lacey resigned from his role as head of the Donegal Academy in early February, citing a lack of support from the county's GAA board

The Donegal GAA board says it hopes Karl Lacey and his coaches will reconsider their decisions to quit their county academy roles.

Donegal GAA has been in turmoil since academy chief Lacey resigned last month and was then followed by other coaches also walking out in sympathy.

A further blow on Wednesday saw senior football manager Paddy Carr resigning.

"it is the express wish of our county committee that Karl and the coaches would return," said Donegal GAA.

"We are working hard and are hopeful that they will reconsider their positions.

"We look forward to working through the recent issues with our academy personnel and building on the great work achieved until this point.

"We once again thank Karl Lacey for his outstanding and exemplary efforts to date, as a strong role model for all that is good in our games."

Friday morning's statement followed a specially convened county committee meeting on Thursday night at Donegal GAA headquarters in Convoy called to deal with the academy crisis.

Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winner Lacey cited a lack of support from the county board for his decision in early February to depart from the academy which develops players from under-14 and upwards.

A week later, coaches plus performance and logistics support staff made public their decisions to quit as they released a letter outing their "full support" for Lacey.

Donegal's statement following Thursday's meeting, which the media was not allowed to attend, said that an "agreed pathway forward" had been formulated following "a difficult period" for the county.

"As has been widely acknowledged in recent months by many in Donegal GAA circles, our academy has been one of the most innovative in terms of coaching and athletic development in Ireland."

The statement added that "all finances and governance of the academy have always been the sole responsibility of the county committee."

Lacey, who was named footballer of the year in 2012 after helping his county land the All-Ireland title, was appointed as the head of the Donegal Academy in late 2021 after stepping down from his role in the county's senior management team led by then boss Declan Bonner.