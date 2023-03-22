Aidan O'Rourke and Paddy Bradley (centre) will manage Donegal in Roscommon following Paddy Carr's exit

Aidan O'Rourke and Paddy Bradley will take charge of Donegal in Sunday's game in Roscommon following Paddy Carr's resignation as manager.

Both were part of Carr's backroom team with former Armagh star O'Rourke the head coach and ex-Derry forward Bradley one of the selectors.

Carr stepped down after five months in charge after what he described as "a discussion" with some senior players.

Donegal look certain to be relegated from Division One this weekend.

Only a highly unlikely sequence of results could save them which involve securing a 14-point win at Dr Hyde Park along with Monaghan drawing with high-flying Mayo and Armagh losing by 15 points against Tyrone.

But after Donegal's dismal display in the 1-17 to 0-9 home defeat by high-flying Mayo last weekend, winning in Roscommon - let alone by such a big margin - looks a fanciful prospect.

With so little time between now and Donegal's Ulster Championship championship opener against Down in Newry on 23 April, the smart money is on O'Rourke and Bradley remaining in charge for the rest of the season although amid all the turmoil in the county, further developments cannot be ruled out.

The Fanad native departure from the senior manager's job continues a torrid period for the county following Karl Lacey's resignation as chief of the Donegal Academy, which was due to be the sole issue on the agenda at a meeting of the county's clubs in Convoy on Thursday night.

2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner O'Rourke managed Louth between 2012 and 2014 and had two stints as assistant to James McCartan during his periods in charge of Down in addition to being part of Kieran McGeeney's backroom team in both Kildare and Armagh.

Carr's statement interpreted as players' revolt

Carr's comment that he had taken his decision following a "discussion with some senior members" of the squad is being interpreted by many as indicating that a players' revolt took place.

"I want to announce that I'm stepping away from the position of Donegal team manager with immediate effect," Carr added.

"I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change."

Without talismanic captain Michael Murphy, Carr was aiming to spearhead a new era for the team but Donegal struggled to get going under his tenure.

Rory Kavanagh looked set to be appointed as Declan Bonner's successor and former manager Jim McGuinness and Karl Lacey were part of his ticket

Win over Kerry proves false dawn

The league campaign started well with a one-point victory over Kerry but Donegal fell to defeats by Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh.

A draw with Galway provided some respite, but Saturday's heavy loss to Mayo in Ballybofey was Carr's last outing as manager.

The defeat left Donegal virtually certain to be relegated with them needing a 14-point win at Dr Hyde Park in Sunday's final round, plus Monaghan drawing with high-flying Mayo in addition to Armagh losing by 15 points against Tyrone for the Tir Chonaill men to survive. A highly unlikely series of results, it has to be said.

As well as the absence of Murphy, Carr has also had to deal with a lengthy injury list which was added to by new skipper Patrick McBrearty having to undergo hamstring surgery after featuring in the county's two opening Division One matches.

McBrearty's Kilcar club-mate Ryan McHugh has missed the entire league campaign while several other influential players has been unavailable at stages over the past two months.

Carr was the late choice to succeed Declan Bonner in October after a protracted process with Rory Kavanagh looking set to land the job only to opt out of the race at the 11th hour.

Lacey stepped away from his academy role last month, citing a lack of support from the county's GAA board, and several coaches in the academy structure also exited in sympathy with the 2012 All-Ireland winner.

Last week, 2012 All-Ireland winning Donegal manager Jim McGuinness said he had agreed to be part of Kavanagh's backroom team, which was also set to include Lacey, and had further offered to assist any other management team but that the county had ceased contact with him after Kavanagh's decision to opt out of the process.