Paddy Carr succeeded Declan Bonner as manager in October

Paddy Carr has stepped down from his role as manager of Donegal's inter-county football team after 149 days.

Carr was appointed to succeed Declan Bonner in October but the Tir Chonaill men have had a difficult campaign.

Donegal are bottom of the Allianz Football League Division One table and even a big win over Roscommon on Sunday is unlikely to prevent relegation.

Carr said he had taken his decision following a "discussion with some senior members" of the Donegal squad.

"I want to announce that I'm stepping away from the position of Donegal team manager with immediate effect," Carr added.

"I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change."

Without talismanic captain Michael Murphy, Carr was aiming to spearhead a new era for the team but Donegal struggled to get going under his tenure.

They finished bottom of their Dr McKenna Cup group at the start of the year and are in danger of relegation to Division Two.

The league campaign started well with a one-point victory over Kerry but Donegal fell to defeats by Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh.

A draw with Galway provided some respite, but Saturday's heavy loss to Mayo in Ballybofey would be Carr's last outing as manager.

The defeat left Donegal virtually certain to be relegated with them needing a 14-point win at Dr Hyde Park, plus Monaghan drawing with high-flying Mayo in addition to Armagh losing by 15 points against Tyrone for them to survive. An unlikely series of results, it has to be said.

As well as the absence of Murphy, Carr has also had to deal with a lengthy injury list which was added to by new skipper Patrick McBrearty having to undergo hamstring surgery after featuring in the county's two opening Division One matches.

McBrearty's Kilcar club-mate Ryan McHugh has missed the entire league campaign while several other influential players has been unavailable at stages over the past two months.

Carr was the late choice to succeed Bonner in October after a protracted process with Rory Kavanagh looking set to land the job only to opt out of the race at the 11th hour.