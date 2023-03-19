Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Matthew Ruane's third first-half points helped Mayo lead 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time in Ballybofey

Donegal's hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One of the Allianz Football League are now remote after they were hammered 1-17 to 0-9 by a hugely impressive Mayo in Ballybofey.

Paddy Carr's side require a big win in Roscommon next week to have any chance of staying in Division One.

They will also need Monaghan to draw in Mayo and for Armagh to lose at Tyrone.

Whatever about the latter two results happening, on the evidence of Sunday, Donegal will not win in Roscommon.

In addition to the stars aligning for Donegal with those results happening, they would also need a 28-point turnaround in the scoring difference statistics which would decide the relegation spots in the unlikely event of them finishing on five points with Armagh and Monaghan.

Donegal's current scoring difference is -29, with Monaghan on -16 following their defeat on Sunday by Tyrone and Armagh on -1.

The Tir Chonaill men perhaps were unfortunate to have run into an inspired Aidan O'Shea, whose display at MacCumhaill Park helped Mayo secure the victory which guarantees their place in the Division One final.

The much-maligned Breaffy club-man hit four points in his target man role as he tormented Donegal defender Brendan McCole.

But while O'Shea and his team-mates - notably midfielder Matthew Ruane - produced an outstanding brand of football, Donegal were abject as they were given a footballing lesson by a Mayo team who appeared to have been rejuvenated by the arrival of manager Kevin McStay.

In particular, McStay appears to be getting the absolute best out of O'Shea, whose huge talent has never been in question, but who has struggled to deliver on the big occasions.

After a tight opening quarter, Mayo took control in the second quarter to lead 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time, with O'Shea and Ruane both having notched 0-3.

The also impressive Ryan O'Donoghue's goal two minutes after half-time ended any slim hopes of a Donegal fightback and Mayo continued to boss the contest thereafter.