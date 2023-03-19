Paul Cassidy was among Derry's first-half scorers as the Oak Leafers led Clare 0-9 to 0-0 at half-time at Owenbeg

Derry secured their expected promotion to Division One of the Allianz Football League by outclassing Clare 0-14 to 0-4 at Owenbeg.

The Oak Leafers, needing to avoid defeat to confirm their ascent, dominated from the off as they led 0-9 to 0-0 at half-time.

Pearse Lillis mercifully opened Clare's account in the 43rd minute.

But the pattern of Derry attacking after winning turnovers continued amid Clare's laboured forward play.

Derry's scorers were spread around with the energetic Ethan Doherty cutting inside from the left flank in trademark fashion to hit three points from play.

Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-5 with Niall Loughlin, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Paul Cassidy, Benny Heron and Gareth McKinless also on target.

Clare blank looked a distinct possibility

At one stage, it looked extremely doubtful that Clare were going to get on the scoresheet but after Lillis finally got them off the mark, Emmet McMahon (two) and Derek Coughlan added further scores from play in the closing 10 minutes.

An outbreak of hostilities involving several players following a late hit by Keelan Sexton seemed to stir the Banner men to better efforts in the closing stages but the outcome had long been decided.

Derry's victory maintains their 100% record in Division Two as they clinch promotion with next weekend's game in Cork to spare while Clare's relegation to Division Three will be guaranteed if Kildare beat Limerick later on Sunday.

The Oak Leafers will also be involved in the Division Two final with Dublin their likely opposition although Louth will remain in with a chance of clinching the second promotion spot if they beat Cork later on Sunday, which would give Mickey Harte's side a shot at denying the Dubs by earning a surprise win at Croke Park next weekend.

The pattern of the Owenbeg contest quickly formed as Clare's inability to make incisions into the Oak Leaf inevitably resulted in turnovers and the home side breaking at pace.

Loughlin put Derry ahead after two minutes and they were 0-5 to 0-0 up by the 16th minute.

Ethan Doherty's all-action display for Derry included scoring two first-half points

Clare went into the game having earned two points from their opening five games, and with 40% of their scores having come from frees.

With Derry having conceded only 12 frees in their previous five league games, the portents didn't look good for the Bannermen and so it proved.

Doherty's second point helped Derry reach 0-9 by half-time and the prospect of Clare being held scoreless for the entire match looked very much on as McKinless and McGuigan added further points after the break.

It could have been even worse for Clare at that stage with McKinless turning down a goal opportunity as he fisted his point and Loughlin then denied a goal by keeper Stephen Ryan's brave diving save.

Clare centre half-back Lillis got his side off the mark with a fine score for play on 43 minutes shortly before the melee broke out, with Sexton and Chrissy McKaigue both picking up yellow cards for their roles in the disturbances.

McMahon kicked two fine Clare points - either side of Coughlan's score - which gave the scoreboard a more respectable look, with Glass missing another glorious Derry goal chance in the closing moments.