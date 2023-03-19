Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan forward Micheal Bannigan holds off the challenge of Tyrone's Joe Oguz

Tyrone took a big step towards Division One survival with an eight-point win over 13-man Monaghan at Clones.

A Peter Harte penalty and goal from Cormac Quinn helped Tyrone lead 2-5 to 0-8 at the break, and the red cards ended Monaghan's hopes of a comeback.

Jack McCarron was sent off straight after half time for a black card offence, having been booked earlier.

Killian Lavelle picked up a straight red for a foul on Conor Meyler to leave Monaghan in deep relegation trouble.

Monaghan only scored one point from play in the game, while Tyrone had nine different players who contributed 1-11 from play.

The result leaves Tyrone with six league points, needing one point from next Sunday's final game against Armagh in Omagh to make sure of staying up.

"We came here today for two league points and we are leaving with them," said Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher.

"I haven't looked at any league tables but we will be looking for another two league points against Armagh next week."

Things look trickier for Monaghan, who have four points, who will have to beat Mayo in Castlebar and hope other results go their way.

Red mist for Monaghan

Monaghan midfielder Killian Lavelle is given a straight red card by referee Joe McQuillan

Tyrone shrugged off a poor league record against Monaghan with a very impressive first half display but they laboured in the second, despite having two extra men.

The red cards took the sting out of the contest with Monaghan struggling to make any offensive impact and Tyrone trying to play a containing game.

The Red Hands have played better in spells in this campaign and lost, but will be delighted to take a valuable league win away from Clones, where Monaghan are normally so strong.

Tyrone had looked by some measure the best team in the opening half with both had 15 players.

Darragh Canavan, Peter Harte, Hampsey and midfielders Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick were key players, with Kennedy's cameos at full-forward giving Tyrone's attack a real focal point.

Harte stuck away a 12th minute penalty after Kilpatrick was fouled by Francis Hughes and 14 minutes later, Quinn scored a well-worked goal after a jinking run and brilliant pass from Darragh Canavan.

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan shakes hands with Mattie Donnelly after the team's win at Clones

Monaghan were subdued and given how much was a stake, were playing with little intensity, but the red cards really killed them.

McCarron received a black card for a hand trip on Padraig Hampsey, who looked back to his best with a great game in defence. Having already been booked late in the first half, it resulted in Monaghan's first dismissal.

Ten minutes later Lavelle was given a straight red for kicking Conor Meyler's leg and that effectively ended Monaghan's chances of victory.

Conor McManus came on and landed four frees but they were living off scraps in really wet soggy conditions and Tyrone finished with a flurry of points from Richie and Mattie Donnelly and Darren McCurry.