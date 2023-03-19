Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan forward Micheal Bannigan holds off the challenge of Tyrone's Joe Oguz

Tyrone took a big step towards Division One survival with an eight-point win over 13-man Monaghan at Clones.

A Peter Harte penalty and goal from Cormac Quinn helped Tyrone lead 2-5 to 0-8 at the break, and the red cards ended Monaghan's hopes of a comeback.

Jack McCarron was sent off straight after half time for a black card offence, having been booked earlier.

Killian Lavelle picked up a straight red for a foul on Conor Meyler to leave Monaghan in deep relegation trouble.

More to follow.