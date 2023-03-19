Allianz Football League: Tyrone beat 13-man Monaghan to boost league hopes
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone took a big step towards Division One survival with an eight-point win over 13-man Monaghan at Clones.
A Peter Harte penalty and goal from Cormac Quinn helped Tyrone lead 2-5 to 0-8 at the break, and the red cards ended Monaghan's hopes of a comeback.
Jack McCarron was sent off straight after half time for a black card offence, having been booked earlier.
Killian Lavelle picked up a straight red for a foul on Conor Meyler to leave Monaghan in deep relegation trouble.
More to follow.