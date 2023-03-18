Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ethan Rafferty's long punt ended up in the Galway net in the first half but the Tribesmen fought back to earn a deserved victory

Matthew Tierney's injury-time goal helped Galway fight back from five points down to snatch a 1-8 to 1-6 win over Armagh in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

Ethan Rafferty's goal, as his long punt went all the way to the net, helped Armagh lead 1-4 to 0-3 at half-time.

Armagh extended their advantage to five but Galway clawed their way back to level by the 69th minute.

Tierney then nipped in ahead of Rafferty to bundle in the crucial goal.

The Galway attacker beat Rafferty in the race to reach a high ball from Shane Walsh in the third minute of injury-time and while a frantic Armagh finish saw Aidan Nugent cut the margin to two before Tribesmen keeper Conor Gleeson made a pointblank save to deny Jarlath Og Burns, the visitors held on.

Nugent's point ended a 37-minute Armagh scoring drought at the Athletic Grounds and given that, the visitors were good value for their narrow victory which moves them level on eight points with Division One leaders Mayo.

Jarlath Og Burns have a late Armagh goal chance after Tierney had netted for Galway but Tribesmen keeper Conor Gleeson made a terrific save

A home victory over Kerry next weekend could be enough to earn Galway a place in the Division One Final although it's debatable whether Padraic Joyce will want his side to be involved in the decider as the championship looms.

Armagh's defeat means their top-tier status remains under threat going into the round-seven contest against big rivals Tyrone at Omagh.

The opening 20 minutes produced only two points - both scored by Armagh - as Stefan Campbell's first-minute score was followed by a Gavin Cumiskey effort.

Galway were having plenty of possession but lacked accuracy and they were suddenly five in arrears as keeper Rafferty's long punt eluded his opposite number Gleeson, with Galway claiming that Ciaran Mackin, had impeded the custodian as he attempted to deal with the danger.

After finally opening their account in the 26th minute as Johnny Heaney pointed from distance, Cathal Sweeney added another score for the Tribesmen a minute later.

However in such a low-scoring contest, Armagh looked in a good position as points from Rian O'Neill and Grugan put them on 1-4 by half-time, with Walsh having replied in injury-time from a 45 after Mackin had bravely blocked Heaney's attempt to soccer-style to the net.

Campbell misses crucial Armagh chance

Armagh were five up again as Grugan pointed a 13-metre free three minutes after the resumption but Galway gradually began to control open play as another Heaney point and Tomo Culhane's point left just a kick of the ball in it by the 49th minute.

The margin was down to two a minute later as Paul Conroy fired over a superb point from the left flank.

With Armagh struggling to create chances, Stefan Campbell's 55th-minute miss was a moment they will look back up, with Jason Duffy then also off target for the home side before Walsh's 62nd-minute free left the minimum between the sides.

Galway butchered a number of openings to level but Culhane's 'mark' point after Rob Finnerty's superb pass levelled proceedings with a minute of normal time left.

Inevitably, there was going to be plenty of injury-time and the game's decisive moment then arrived as Tierney notched Galway's goal.

Armagh frantically chased the game in the closing moments but Gleeson's save to deny Burns heralded their deserved victory.