Matthew Tierney's injury-time goal helped Galway fight back from five points down to snatch a 1-8 to 1-6 win over Armagh in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

Ethan Rafferty's goal, as his long punt went all the way to the net, helped Armagh lead 1-4 to 0-3 at half-time.

Armagh extended their advantage to five but Galway clawed their way back to level by the 69th minute.

Tierney then nipped in ahead of Rafferty to bundle in the crucial goal.

The Galway attacker beat Rafferty in the race to win a high ball from Shane Walsh in the third minute of injury-time and while a frantic Armagh finish saw Aidan Nugent cut the margin to two before Tribesmen keeper Conor Gleeson made a pointblank save to deny Jarlath Og Burns, the visitors held on.

Nugent's point ended a 37-minute Armagh scoring drought at the Athletic Grounds and given that, the visitors were good value for their narrow victory which moves them level on eight points with Division One leaders Mayo.

A home victory over Kerry next weekend could be enough to earn Galway a place in the Division One Final although it's debatable whether Padraic Joyce will want to be involved in the decider as the championship looms.

Armagh's defeat means their top-tier status remains under threat going into the round-seven contest against big rivals Tyrone at Omagh.