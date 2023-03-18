Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Odhran Eastwood hit 0-6 for Antrim as they held on to shock Division Three leaders Cavan at Corrigan Park

Antrim held on to stun Division Three Allianz Football League leaders Cavan 1-17 to 2-12 which means the Breffnimen are still not certain of promotion.

Cavan paid dearly for their dismal opening 50 minutes as the relegation-threatened Saffrons moved 10 ahead.

A Conor Madden goal cut Antrim's lead to two after 66 minutes and it was only one when Paddy Lynch netted on 74.

But Patrick McBride's fifth point for Antrim helped them complete a vital win in their battle to avoid the drop.

McBride's crucial 75th-minute free came after he had been reintroduced by Antrim manager Andy McEntee as they Saffrons threatened to throw away another seemingly certain winning position following their late collapse against Down in round two.

There was an element of controversy about McBride's concluding point with Cavan feeling that they had legally turned the ball over but instead Tyrone referee Kieran Eannetta called an Antrim free.

McBride had been outstanding prior to being replaced in the 56 minutes but he wasn't Antrim top scorer at St Enda's man Odhran Eastwood kicked 0-6 - including four from play - in a sensational display.

More to follow.