From the section Gaelic Games

Omagh CBS celebrate their MacRory Cup success in last month and they were again victors in the Hogan Cup decider

Omagh CBS have won the Hogan Cup for the first time since 2007 thanks to a 6-16 to 3-8 victory over Summerhill College in the St Patrick's Day final.

The Ulster champions dominated from the start at Croke Park with Ruairi McCullagh, Thomas Haigney and Liam Og Mossey hitting first-half goals.

Omagh led 3-6 to 0-4 at the break and McCullagh added a fourth goal before Summerhill netted twice.

A double from Eoin McElholm saw the Tyrone side ease to a impressive win.

More to follow....