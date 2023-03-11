Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Laois beat Antrim 1-20 to 1-19 in last year's League game in Portlaoise

Allianz Hurling League round five Coverage: Watch Antrim v Laois on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Sunday (14:00 GMT)

Antrim will face regular rivals Laois in a familiar scenario in Sunday's Division One B Allianz Hurling League game at Corrigan Park which is live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

As was the case 12 months ago, the winner of the game will be guaranteed to maintain their Division One status.

On that occasion, Laois earned a 1-20 to 1-19 win in Portlaoise.

Antrim did go on to beat Offaly in a promotion-relegation play-off but will want to avoid going to the wire again.

The bottom team in Division One B will face the basement side in Division One A in the play-off with Westmeath their most likely opponents.

A draw in west Belfast would leave Darren Gleeson's side in the stronger position on scoring difference going into the final round with the Saffrons currently on minus 17 as opposed to Laois' minus 45.

Antrim host Tipperary in their concluding game with Laois, who also have a Tipperary native in charge of them in the shape of Willie Maher, away to Dublin.

To date in the campaign, Antrim have been more the competitive side as they lost 1-18 to 0-15 at home against Kilkenny before a narrow 0-28 to 2-19 Parnell Park defeat by the Dubs was followed by their 1-22 to 0-18 reverse against Waterford.

Captain Eoghan Campbell's first-half red card didn't help their hopes in Dungarvan and he is automatically suspended for Sunday's game.

Laois were beaten 2-32 to 0-18 by Tipperary in their opener before suffering 2-31 to 2-19 and 0-34 to 1-18 defeats by Waterford and Kilkenny respectively.

Heading into the league campaign, Antrim boss Gleeson refused to look ahead to the Laois game as a likely relegation shootout but once again, that's the way the cards have fallen.

With Campbell ruled out, Michael Bradley could slot into the crucial centre half-back role but key forward Neil McManus is an injury doubt after sustaining a calf injury in the Waterford game.

Dunloy pair Phelim Duffin and Seaan Elliott are both in contention to be involved after being concussed in Antrim's two most recent games.

Laois' key players include Ryan Mullaney.