Kilmacud's Dara Mullin was named in the Club Football Team of the Year and nominated for the individual award but Glen's Conor Glass missed out

Dara Mullin, the Kilmacud player at the centre of the All-Ireland Club Final 16th man controversy, has been named in the Club Football Team of the year and nominated for the individual award.

Mullin is among seven victorious Kilmacud players included in the side.

Beaten finalists Derry side Glen have six players named in the selection but Conor Glass misses out.

The Glens players are Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Ethan Doherty, Emmett Bradley, Jack Doherty and Danny Tallon.

Kilmacud's contingent are Mullin, Conor Ferris, Dan O'Brien, Andrew McGowan, Rory O'Carroll, Shane Cunningham and Shane Walsh.

Mullin is nominated for the player of the year award with his club-mate Shane Cunningham and Glen's Dougan with the winner to be announced at the Club Player Awards at Croke Park this Friday night.

Kilmacud forward Mullin remained on the pitch, with him stationed on his side's goal line in the final play after being substituted, as Glen chased a match-winning goal.

Two days after the final, Glen launched an objection to Kilmacud's 1-11 to 1-9 victory but they later withdrew from the appeals process after the Crokes submitted a counter-protest and the Dublin club were then formally awarded the title.

Glass' Glen midfield partner Bradley is joined at centrefield by Kerins O'Rahilly's David Moran, who retired from Kerry duty after his county's All-Ireland triumph last year.

The other player named in the selection is Moycullen's Galway captain Sean Kelly.

GAA president Larry McCarthy said he "applauded each player" named on the team.

"I congratulate the members of the team of the year, and hope you have an enjoyable evening at Croke Park on Friday celebrating your achievements," added the GAA president.

AIB Club Football Team of the Year: C Ferris (Kilmacud); M Warnock (Glen), R Dougan (Glen), D O'Brien (Kilmacud); A McGowan (Kilmacud), R O'Carroll (Kilmacud), E Doherty (Kilmacud); D Moran (Kerins O'Rahilly's), E Bradley (Glen); J Doherty (Glen), S Cunningham (Kilmacud), S Kelly (Moycullen); D Mullin (Kilmacud), D Tallon (Glen), S Walsh (Kilmacud)