Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fermanagh will join Antrim in the semi-finals after comfortably overcoming London

Antrim and Fermanagh secured their places in the semi-finals of the Ladies National Football League Division Four semi-finals with wins on Sunday.

Antrim hammered Carlow 6-16 to 2-7 at Davitt Park in Belfast to finish top of Division Four A.

Fermanagh wrapped up second place with a 3-10 to 0-6 victory over London at Donagh.

Derry ended their Division Four B campaign with a 2-7 to 0-4 defeat by Limerick at Owenbeg.

Division Four is the only division where semi-finals are used to determine finalists in the 2023 season, and Antrim finished top of Division Four A with a maximum eight points from four games after another clinical display against Carlow.

Grainne McLaughlin (2), Cathy Carey, Bronagh Devlin, Theresa Mellon and Laura Agnew were the goalscorers for Emma Kelly's Saffrons.

Last year's All-Ireland Junior winners will face Limerick in the semi-finals on 26 March.

Fermanagh, meanwhile, will face Division Four B winners Leitrim after a comfortable win over London, with Laura Grew, Aoife Flanagan and Courteney Murphy finding the back of the net for the Ernesiders.

Lidl Ladies National Football League

Division Four A

Fermanagh 3-10 London 0-6

Antrim 6-16 Carlow 2-7

Division Four B

Derry 0-4 Limerick 2-7

Wicklow 0-9 Leitrim 3-13