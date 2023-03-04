Gallagher's Derry have taken a maximum 10 points from the first five rounds of Division Two

Derry boss Rory Gallagher hailed match-winner Brendan Rogers as a "one of the most remarkable individuals" he has worked with after the midfielder's last-gasp heroics against Dublin.

Rogers kicked a 75th-minute winner to leave Derry on the cusp of promotion with five wins from five in Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

"It was an unbelievable score. He's just a great player," said Gallagher.

"One of the most remarkable individuals I've ever met and worked with."

Gallagher also called Rogers a "joy and a breath of fresh air" after the Slaughtneil stalwart capped a monstrous performance by breaking through the Dublin defence to seal a 1-11 to 0-13 win for Derry in front of a 12,000-strong crowd at Celtic Park.

Derry, who missed out on promotion to Division One last year before going on to win their Ulster title in 24 years, are in a commanding position ahead of their last two games of the campaign against Clare and Cork.

The Oak Leafers were forced to showcase their resilience after Dublin's dominant first-half display gave Dessie Farrell's side a five-point advantage at the break.

But after introducing Gareth McKinless, Derry grabbed the momentum with a 45th-minute Niall Toner goal before Rogers' solo effort settled an enthralling contest.

"We didn't work hard enough, we didn't sprint hard enough and didn't compete with enough intensity," said Gallagher of Derry's first-half display.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher hugs Conor Glass amid euphoric scenes in Celtic Park on Saturday

Asked if Derry showed Dublin too much respect in the first half, Gallagher added: "I didn't think we respected ourselves by working hard enough.

"And by trying hard enough and committing to each other. Once we did that, we can compete with anyone in the country."

While starring at full-back during Derry's run to last year's All-Ireland semi-finals, Rogers has impressed in midfield in recent weeks.

A key presence in the middle alongside Conor Glass on Saturday, Rogers put the finishing touch on another all-action display when he eluded the Dublin defenders before kicking the ball over the bar to spark jubilant scenes at Celtic Park.

Asked what was going through his head as he landed the decisive score, he said: "I probably couldn't believe I got in that far. I'd say a lot of people thought I wouldn't take it.

"I saw Shane [McGuigan] was looking for it but there were three or four going to him so that's maybe what gave me my yard.

"But look, anyone who gets in there should really be taking their scores. It was maybe only 13 metres out so it would have been bad if I missed it."

After watching his side fall to a first defeat of the season, Dublin boss Dessie Farrell said: "We knew Derry were going to come on strong.

"They're a superbly conditioned team and that has been demonstrated in their earlier performances. We knew they had plenty left in the tank.

"The goal was a big momentum shifter. If we hadn't conceded it, we would have managed and saw the game out but that changed the dynamic.

"We wrestled back some control but they picked us off at the end. Maybe the legs told in the end, some of our players are working their way back to full fitness. It's a disappointing result but a lot of progress made for us."