Gareth McKinless' introduction at half-time helped Derry fight back to beat Dublin in the Division Two contest

Derry fought back from five down at half-time to beat Dublin 1-11 to 0-13 in Division Two of the Allianz Football League as Brendan Rogers hit a last-gasp winner at Celtic Park.

Brian Fenton's brilliance helped Dublin lead 0-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

However, Gareth McKinless' arrival inspired a Derry revival as his run set up a 45th-minute Niall Toner goal.

Dublin were two up after 64 minutes but Derry hit four of the last five scores - including Rogers' 65th-minute winner.

The win puts Derry on the brink of promotion after their fifth successive win in Division Two in front of a sell-out 12,000 crowd at Celtic Park.

Dublin, who has Michael Fitzsimons sent off in injury-time following his second yellow card, will remain odds on to join them in securing promotion despite dropping their first points of the campaign.

The Dubs looked in control at half-time after producing the most composed of first-half performances, as they seemed to be back to their best following a relatively unimpressive start to the Division Two campaign despite their opening four wins.

However after their somewhat inhibited first-half efforts, Derry were a different team in the second period as McKinless' arrival and Rogers' increasing prominence were key factors.

