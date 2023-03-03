Gallagher's Derry have won their four fixtures so far and sit top of the Division Two table.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has set his sights on promotion ahead of his side's crunch Division Two clash with Dublin at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Both Derry and Dublin have won all four of their games so far, with the Oak Leafers top of the table on points difference.

Derry have the chance to open up a two-point lead and take a huge stride towards promotion with a victory against the Dubs, and Gallagher is relishing the task at hand.

"We're delighted to be unbeaten and to have won every game. It has put us in a position now to really go for that push for promotion and that is the challenge that lies ahead," said Gallagher.

"The two of us are neck and neck, we have a small bit of the lead but the winners will be in an even better position."

'Natural excitement and hunger'

Gallagher has called on his side to deliver a similar performance to the one which saw them blow away Kildare at Newbridge last weekend.

"Dublin will feel their fixtures are a wee bit kinder than ours towards the end, so it is all about bringing a real savage desire and hunger at the weekend and building on the performance against Kildare.

"There is a natural excitement and hunger when you're winning games and I demand that same attitude and energy from them every week, otherwise they aren't respecting the Derry jersey they get the opportunity to wear," added the Derry boss.

Gallagher confirmed that he has a clean bill of health heading into the game as Gareth McKinless has returned to training.

McKinless hasn't played since picking up an injury in the league win over Limerick at the end of January, but is likely to feature at some stage at Celtic Park.

"Gareth is back in full training, he probably won't start as he has had a limited amount of minutes on the pitch but he will be on the bench and all being well ready to go if we need him. Other than that we have everyone fit."

'Maturity and freshness' in Dublin side

Dublin claimed a narrow 0-16 to 1-12 victory over Clare in their last outing.

Despite questions surrounding Dublin's performances this season, Gallagher believes that it will still be a tough task against a side who are also unbeaten so far.

He is hopeful that his side can get the job done, if they deliver a complete performance.

"I certainly don't think Dublin will be too concerned about their performances, I think they are very clear about the trajectory they are going in.

"They're introducing an enormous amount of new players and getting some really experienced players back, so there is a great level of maturity and freshness in the Dublin side.

"We know they're going to bring their strongest team of the year and we just respect them and focus on ourselves.

"We will be confident that if we can play at a really high level we can beat most teams. I expect the lads to take it [the occasion] in their stride."

What else is happening?

Tyrone, bottom of Division One, host Kerry at Healy Park on Sunday

Following Derry's match with Dublin on Saturday, Armagh host Donegal in a big game for both counties in Division One (19:30 GMT).

The two Ulster counties both sit on three points after four games, with optimism from their respective opening wins well and truly punctured. Donegal, who stunned All-Ireland champions Kerry in Ballybofey in their opener, have lost to Tyrone and Monaghan before battling back to draw with Galway in Letterkenny last week.

Armagh, meanwhile, have been unable to build on an opening-night victory over Monaghan, following up with a draw to Mayo and defeats by Roscommon and Kerry.

Of course, the Orchardmen and Donegal are not the only Ulster counties in trouble with Tyrone bottom of Division One. The 2021 All-Ireland champions beat Donegal but have lost their other three matches and are rapidly entering must-win territory with Kerry travelling to Omagh on Sunday.

Sunday's other top-tier encounters see Galway hosting Monaghan and Mayo travelling to Roscommon in a battle between the top two.

In Division Three, pacesetters Cavan welcome fellow promotion chasers Down to Breffni Park in a match live on the BBC iPlayer. Cavan have cantered through the campaign thus far, winning all four games, but a win for Conor Laverty's Mournemen will leave both sides on eight points.

And Fermanagh will also end round five on that tally if they can see off Tipperary at home, while sixth-placed Antrim need a result when they travel to Mullingar.

Allianz Football League fixtures (all times GMT)

Division One

4 March

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 19:30

5 March

Galway v Monaghan, Salthill, 12:45

Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh, 12:45

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 14:45

Division Two

4 March

Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 17:00

5 March

Clare v Cork, Ennis, 14:00

Louth v Kildare, Ardee, 14:00

Limerick v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, 14:00

Division Three

5 March

Fermanagh v Tipperary, Ederney, 13:00

Longford v Offaly, Pearse Park, 14:00

Westmeath v Antrim, Mullingar, 14:00

Cavan v Down, Breffni Park, 14:00 (live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website)

Division Four

4 March

Laois v Waterford, Portlaoise, 18:00

5 March

London v Carlow, Ruislip, 13:00

Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim, 14:00

Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park, 14:00