Tyrone suffered their third defeat of the season against Mayo on Saturday

Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville says Tyrone face a "difficult road" but believes it is too early to write off their chances of avoiding relegation from Division One.

The Red Hands were on the end of a 4-10 to 0-12 hammering by Mayo in Castlebar at the weekend, making it three defeats in four top-flight National League games this season.

McConville believes the squad will be doing a lot of "soul-searching" amid the very real threat of relegation, but that they will be "OK in time".

"It'll be a very unpleasant week in Tyrone training this week because I'd say everybody's doing a lot of soul-searching," he told The GAA Social.

"I still think they'll be OK in time. People will say 'things aren't right in camp, boys are leaving' but that happens in inter-county football set-ups unfortunately.

"They still have time to sort it but there are a good few things to sort out. They're not getting the maximum out of their big players, definitely not."

Asked if the side that won the All-Ireland title in 2021 could be relegated, McConville was candid about the prospect.

"They could, yeah. Absolutely they could," he continued.

"They have three massive games coming up and will probably have to win two of them. There's a real possibility they could go down now."

After opening with a 3-11 to 1-12 defeat away to Roscommon, the team jointly managed by Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher recovered by beating Donegal by eight points at home.

However, matchday three brought a 0-16 to 0-13 defeat in Galway before Saturday's 10-point hammering by Mayo left them bottom of Division One, a point behind Donegal and Armagh.

Their season does not get any easier with Kerry coming to Omagh this Sunday - but McConville believes a surprise Tyrone win is not out of the question.

"It's a difficult road, but that won't annoy them. Let's face it, if Tyrone turn round and beat Kerry, everyone will say 'everything's fine, it's 100%, it was just a bit of a dip'," he said.

"But it's a huge game. At this moment in time can you see them beating Kerry? No, but it's exactly like something Tyrone would do.

"But it's not going to turn around instantly. Players don't go from playing poorly to suddenly playing brilliantly. But you'd have to say that they're at their best when their backs are to the wall and their backs are against the wall now."