Libby Coppinger hit two goals in Cork's thumping win over Donegal in Mallow

Donegal's losing run in Division One of the Ladies National Football League continued when they were routed 5-11 to 0-1 by Cork in Mallow.

Ciara McGarvey's seventh-minute point was Donegal's sole score as they were ruthlessly put to the sword.

Goals from Libby Coppinger, Orlaith Cahalane and Rachel Leahy helped Cork lead 3-3 to 0-1 after 15 minutes.

Cork added three more points before half-time with Coppinger and Leahy firing the Rebels' second-half goals.

Donegal's form so far this season - as they are admittedly blooding several young players - is in marked contrast to their 2022 performances.

Curran's side reached last year's Division One League Final when they were edged out by Meath and lost another close contest against the Royal County in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Donegal began their Division One campaign last month by losing 0-11 to 0-6 against Galway before relatively narrow reverses against Meath (1-7 to 0-5) and Kerry (2-10 to 1-11).

Armagh edged out Laois 0-10 to 0-5 in the Division Two game at the Athletic Grounds

However, their form has since dipped considerably as they were beaten 0-7 to 2-9 at home by Waterford last weekend before Sunday's mauling in Mallow.

Donegal's next game will be against Dublin in Letterkenny on St Patrick's Day before they complete their Division One campaign against Mayo on 26 March.

In Sunday's other Division One games, Kerry guaranteed themselves a place in the Division One final by beating All-Ireland champions Meath 1-18 to 0-9 in Brosna, with Niamh Carmody notching the Kingdom's goal.

Goals from Kate Sullivan and Caoimhe O'Connor helped Dublin earn a 2-11 to 2-7 comeback win over Mayo at DCU after two Sinead Walsh goals had appeared to put the visitors in control.

Galway remain in contention for a place in the Division One decider after winning 0-10 to 0-5 in Waterford.

In Division Two, Aimee Mackin's four points helped Armagh overcome Laois 0-10 to 0-5 at the Athletic Grounds while Monaghan were defeated 1-11 to 0-7 by Tipperary.

Also in Division Two, Aisling Gilsenan hit Cavan's winning score in their 2-9 to 2-8 victory over Roscommon while Aoife Horisk and Caoimhe McCaffrey notched Tyrone's goals in their 2-13 to 1-12 success over Westmeath.

Down were edged out 0-6 to 0-4 in a low-scoring Division Three contest against Clare.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1

Kerry 1-18 Meath 0-9

Dublin 2-11 Mayo 2-7

Cork 5-11 Donegal 0-1

Galway 0-10 Waterford 0-5

Division 2

Tipperary 1-11 Monaghan 0-7

Cavan 2-9 Roscommon 2-8

Tyrone 2-13 Westmeath 1-12

Armagh 0-10 Laois 0-5

Division 3

Kildare 3-17 Offaly 2-6

Clare 0-6 Down 0-4

Wexford 2-6 Louth 1-5

Sligo 0-20 Longford 2-9