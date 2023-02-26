Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal midfielder Caolan McGonigle battles for possession against Galway

Donegal hauled themselves off the bottom of the Division One league table with a late rally to salvage a 1-9 to 1-9 draw with Galway in Letterkenny.

Galway led by two points with seven minutes to go but the home side fought hard with scores from Oisin Gallen, Conor O'Donnell and Jason McGee.

Paul Conroy narrowly missed a free with the last kick of the game which almost snatched victory for Galway.

Tyrone are now in last place with Donegal up to fifth.

