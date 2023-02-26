Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry were completely dominant against a clueless Kildare

Derry moved back to the top of Division Two in the Allianz Football League with a 2-15 to 0-7 victory over a woeful Kildare in Newbridge.

Shane McGuigan maintained his brilliant scoring form by notching 1-7, with Niall Loughlin firing the Oak Leafers' first goal in the opening half.

Loughlin's strike helped Derry lead 1-8 to 0-3 at the break and they remained totally in control.

In Division Three, Cavan stay top after winning 0-21 to 0-14 in Offaly.

Dublin had briefly moved above Rory Gallagher's side in Division Two after beating Clare by only a point at Croke Park on Saturday evening to maintain their 100% record.

However, Derry's victory was much more impressive and they look in fine better heading into next weekend's top-two clash with the Dubs at Celtic Park.

More to follow.