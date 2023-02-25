Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford made his first start of this year's League and his four points helped Kerry edge out Armagh in Tralee

Kerry eased their relegation worries in Division One of the Allianz Football League by grafting to a 0-12 to 0-11 win over Armagh in Tralee.

David Clifford hit four points - including three second-half scores which helped the Kingdom fight back from 0-8 to 0-6 down after 45 minutes.

Tyrone lost their third game in four matches as Mayo ran out 4-10 to 0-12 winners in Castlebar.

Mayo scored two goals in each half to leave Tyrone bottom of Division One.

Kerry's win earlier on Saturday, which came after last weekend's comprehensive loss in Mayo, moves them to four points from four games - one ahead of Armagh, who were suffering a second successive defeat following their reverse against Division One leaders Roscommon.

Making his first start of this season's League, Clifford kicked the opening point from a free after five minutes and a score from his brother Paudie helped Kerry move 0-3 to 0-1 up after Jarlath Og Burns had levelled for the visitors.

Rian O'Neill's opening point and a Paul Murphy score at the other end set up by Clifford maintained the Kingdom's two-point advantage before efforts from Aidan Forker and O'Neill levelled proceedings.

The scores were still level at the break at 0-6 to 0-6, with Clifford and Armagh's Aaron McKay booked just before half-time following a tangle.

Even though they were now against the wind, points from Greg McCabe and Conor Turbitt moved Armagh two up after 39 minutes and while Kerry regained the lead helped by two David Clifford points, a free from goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and Burns' second superb point put the visitors ahead once more with six minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Clifford's levelling free was followed by points from Tony Brosnan and Donal O'Sullivan, with the latter content to fist over, even though it was a goal chance.

O'Neill kicked the final point for Armagh but time ran out for the Orchardmen as Kerry took a vital victory.

Mayo hammer Tyrone

Mayo scored four goals to take advantage of a gaping Tyrone defence

A first defeat in Castlebar in 31 years has left the Red Hands in a perilous position at the bottom of the Division One table.

Tyrone raced into a three-point lead with scores from Darragh Canavan, Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry, but in the following half-hour they managed just two more scores.

It was Mayo who burst into action following a sluggish start which saw them fail to hit the target in the opening 17 minutes but a dominant second quarter saw the home side outscore their opponents by 2-5 to 0-2.

Aidan O'Shea netted their opening goal on 25 minutes, firing home at the second time after keeper Morgan had saved his initial effort.

O'Shea turned provider for James Carr's strike on the half-hour, with Ryan O'Donoghue, Conor Loftus and Jack Carney adding points.

Tyrone had another long range free from Morgan, with McCurry also converting from a placed ball, but lacked penetration, and found themselves trailing by 2-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

The Red Hands conceded a third goal five minutes into the second half as corner back Enda Hession ghosted in to find the net.

While Tyrone had scores from Canavan, Morgan and McCurry, they were left open at the back, and almost conceded a fourth goal, but for Morgan's fine save from Diarmuid O'Connor.

However, O'Connor scythed through the Tyrone cover to blast home Mayo's fourth goal in the 67th minute and condemn Tyrone to defeat.