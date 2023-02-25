David Clifford made his first start of this year's League and his four points helped Kerry edge out Armagh in Tralee

Kerry eased their relegation worries in Division One of the Allianz Football League by grafting to a 0-12 to 0-11 win over Armagh in Tralee.

David Clifford hit four points - including three second-half scores which helped the Kingdom fight back from 0-8 to 0-6 down after 45 minutes.

Kerry led 0-3 to 0-1 and 0-4 to 0-2 in the first half but the sides were level at 0-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

Rian O'Neill top-scored with 0-4 for Kieran McGeeney's side.

Kerry's win, which comes after last weekend's comprehensive loss in Mayo, moves them to four points from four games - one ahead of Armagh, who were suffering a second successive defeat following their reverse against Division One leaders Roscommon.

Making his first start of this season's League, Clifford kicked the opening point from a free after five minutes and a score from his brother Paudie helped Kerry move 0-3 to 0-1 up after Jarlath Og Burns had levelled for the visitors.

O'Neill's opening point and a Paul Murphy score at the other end set up by Clifford maintained the Kingdom's two-point advantage before efforts from Aidan Forker and O'Neill levelled proceedings.

The scores were still level at the break at 0-6 to 0-6, with Clifford and Armagh's Aaron McKay booked just before half-time following a tangle.

Even though they were now against the wind, points from Greg McCabe and Conor Turbitt moved Armagh two up after 39 minutes and while Kerry regained the lead helped by two David Clifford points, a free from goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and Burns' second superb point put the visitors ahead once more with six minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Clifford's levelling free was followed by points from Tony Brosnan and Donal O'Sullivan, with the latter content to fist over, even though it was a goal chance.

O'Neill kicked the final point for Armagh but time ran out for the Orchardmen as Kerry took a vital victory.

Also on Saturday evening, Mayo are facing Tyrone in Castlebar with Donegal playing Galway in Letterkenny on Sunday when Monaghan will also be at home to Roscommon.