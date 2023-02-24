Tyrone meet Mayo in a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland decider

Allianz Football League round four Coverage: Watch Kildare v Derry at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 26 February on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; match reports and score updates from Saturday and Sunday's matches

It's another huge weekend of Allianz Football League action with the Ulster counties all involved in vital matches.

The games include Sunday's BBC Sport NI streamed game as Derry aim to continue their promotion push in Kildare.

The Division One action begins on Saturday evening with Armagh's contest in Tralee before Tyrone's clash with Mayo gets under way in Castlebar.

Saturday also sees crucial Division Three games with Antrim hosting Fermanagh and Down taking on Westmeath.

There is no let up on Sunday with Monaghan, after earning their first points by beating Donegal last weekend, aiming to end the winning run of Division One leaders Roscommon.

The Rossies are the only side on maximum points after victories over Tyrone, Galway and Armagh and already may have done enough to fulfil their primary objective of remaining in Division One following their promotion last season.

The optimism that followed Donegal's opening win over understrength All-Ireland champions Kerry has since abated after comprehensive defeats by Tyrone and Monaghan.

Another reverse against last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway in Letterkenny would confirm the widespread view that Paddy Carr's side are likely relegation candidates.

It's been a concerning few weeks for Donegal GAA following the mass resignations from the county's GAA Academy after the departure of the body's chief Karl Lacey.

With Michael Murphy's retirement only adding to the pessimism that already pervaded the county following last summer's championship disappointments, Carr looked to be facing a difficult job after his belated appointment as manager.

Patrick McBrearty's unavailability for the remainder of the league because of a hamstring tear doesn't make Donegal's task any easier and Galway, who deservedly beat Tyrone last weekend, will surely be fancying their chances at O'Donnell Park, which has not been a particularly successful venue for the home side down the years.

David Clifford was introduced as a second-half sub in Castlebar and it will not be a surprise to see him starting against Armagh in Tralee

Saturday's Division One contests will be just as important for the protagonists with Kerry hoping for a home win to move them to four points, as they face an Armagh who have accumulated three points from their opening three games.

Kerry will still be smarting from last weekend's comprehensive defeat by Mayo when even the second-half introduction of David Clifford couldn't save them.

Whatever Kingdom line-up may be announced pre-match, it will be no surprise to see Clifford starting on in Tralee and joined by several more regulars who have missed the opening three league contests.

Only six of the All-Ireland Final team started in Castlebar and they will be surely be a few more on duty this weekend.

With Kieran Donaghy part of Armagh's backroom team, they won't lack knowledge on the Kingdom but the home side will surely be up for this game as they aim to move away from the relegation picture.

For Armagh to have any chance, their finishing will have to be a lot better than it was in Roscommon when they missed four gilt-edged goal chances as they lost by three points.

McStay's promising start to Mayo reign

Tyrone's contest at MacHale Park sees them renew rivalry with the side that they defeated in the 2021 All-Ireland Final.

Kevin McStay has made a promising start at Mayo boss with two draws in addition to the victory over the All-Ireland champions and another win would give further momentum to his side.

But despite Tyrone being well-beaten in Galway, with the final scoreboard flattering them, this is the sort of backs-to-wall occasion that Red Hand County teams have relished.

And with Tyrone in the bottom four on two points along with Donegal, Monaghan and Kerry, they surely won't lack motivation in Castlebar.

Shane McGuigan should be in action for Derry in their big game in Kildare which will be streamed by BBC Sport NI

Likewise, Derry's Division Two game in Kildare, which will be watched by the BBC Sport NI cameras, is another huge contest as they aim for a fourth straight win.

Newbridge is never an easy place to go and Kildare should possess a certain amount of resolve after grafting to a one-point win over Clare in Ennis which opened their Division Two account following two defeats.

However, Oisin McConville asserted in BBC Sport Northern Ireland's The GAA Social on Monday that the Oak Leafers will win in Kildare and, logically, it's difficult to argue with that assessment.

Derry are likely to have lost top spot by the time they take to the field with Dublin, who also have won their opening three matches, facing Clare at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Division Three exceptionally tight

The Division Three table is exceptionally tight with Fermanagh hoping to build on their thrilling win over Down by accounting for Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon.

However, Antrim will feel that they should be level on four points with Fermanagh after losing what appeared a winning lead in their second game in Newry.

The Saffrons, under new boss Andy McEntee, showed impressive resolve in regrouping to earn their first points with an comprehensive win in Tipperary and will believe that they are capable beating the Ernemen.

Down, meanwhile, face a huge home game on Saturday evening against Westmeath.

A desperately tight table, sees Down, Westmeath, Fermanagh and Offaly all on four points - two behind leaders Cavan - so the Pairc Esler game will be vital to the Mournemen's promotion hopes.

Cavan, despite their winning start, will be mindful that defeat in Offaly would undo their good early work, with four teams within two points of them going into the weekend.