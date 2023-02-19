Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan defeated Donegal 1-20 to 0-15 at Clones to boost their chances of staying in Division One

Armagh and Tyrone both suffered defeats in Division One of the Allianz Football League as Monaghan beat Donegal to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Galway were worthy 0-16 to 0-13 winners against the Red Hands in Tuam.

Armagh were handed their first defeat of this year's League as Enda Smith's second-half penalty helped leaders Roscommon edge a 1-12 to 0-12 home win.

After a tight first half, Monaghan took control to earn a 1-20 to 0-15 victory over Donegal at Clones.

