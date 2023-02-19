The win over Meath maintained Derry's 100% record in Division Three

Having had their fingers burned last year in Division Two, Derry were not about to get carried away after Saturday's statement win over Meath.

The first team in the modern format not to be promoted from Division Two with 11 points, a draw away to Roscommon proved costly, so Gallagher is wary.

"Any day you beat Meath as comfortably as we beat them is a good sign.

"But I suppose there is a small bit of déjà vu in that we were here last year and we didn't capitalise," he said.

After Saturday's 2-15 to 1-7 win at Owenbeg, Derry are now three wins from three but were four from four last year before tripping up against the Rossies and Galway.

With Kildare, Dublin and Cork still to negotiate in a Division Two that Gallagher rates as more competitive than last year, there is much work for the Ulster champions still to do.

'A lot of ground to make up' - Gallagher

"When you have Slaughtneil hurlers and Glen Maghera footballers we knew it would be a slightly disjointed season so we have a lot of ground to make up.

"We are going to be playing, no disrespect, better quality opposition this year and I'm a lot happier with our preparation.

"If you are to challenge at the highest level you've to perform well consistently.

"Part of that is promotion but we can't look at that right now, we have Kildare next week.

"I would expect the trajectory that we're on to be very positive."

Colm O'Rourke has previously claimed he was turned down three times by Meath before finally being offered the chance to manage his own county at the end of last season.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with the Royals in 1987 and 1988, his most high profile managerial role prior to this was as Ireland International Rules manager.

Derry's next Division Two contest will be against Kildare

He's savvy enough to know that Meath have been so far off being a competitive force for so long, that his honeymoon period was never going to last very long.

"I know all about bad performances in my early days with Meath so I won't be too hard on the lads," said O'Rourke.

"We got a major setback that the lads will learn from.

"You could say the game was over at half time. We were poor in a lot of areas but a lot of it due to inexperience, players not playing at this level."

Back-to-back wins over Cork and Clare were scant preparation for the might of Derry, who played with an energy, a hunger and drive that Meath could not match.

"Derry were in the All-Ireland semi-final (last year) and could easily have been in the final. They're Ulster champions, the most difficult province to win," said O'Rourke.

"Maybe tonight was a more accurate reflection of where we are at at the moment. We still have a long way to go.

"But when you have players who are committed and interested in improving themselves we can make progress. It may not come all of a sudden, we may have to be patient with them, but it will come.

"I think they will bounce back and I will be very disappointed if we don't have a positive response against Louth."