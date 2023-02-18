Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers was outstanding in midfield for Derry against Meath

Derry cemented their status as Division Two promotion favourites by demolishing Meath 2-15 to 1-7 in Owenbeg.

The Ulster champions made a mockery of the pre-match predictions that a tight game was in store with an impressive display in tricky and wet conditions.

Goals from Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner put Derry 2-7 to 0-3 ahead at half time before Thomas O'Reilly pulled a goal back for the outclassed Royals.

Antrim earned a first Division Three win by beating Tipperary 1-19 to 0-14.

Derry cut loose in the 12 minutes before half-time, scoring 1-3 without reply.

They played with a hunger and drive that Meath, who went 34 minutes without a score either side of half time, could not match.

Once bitten twice shy

Having been the first team in the current format not to be promoted from Division Two with 11 points, Derry's low-key reaction to this emphatic win was understandable.

But the fans who cheered them off loudly at half-time and full-time knew this was a significant result in the Ulster champions' push for top-flight football.

Derry forward Ethan Doherty won Ulster titles with his club Glen and with his county in 2022

A goal 45 seconds after the throw-in from Doherty was the dream start for Derry. It was too easy, cutting in onto his right foot and squeezing a low shot past Harry Hogan.

Meath were unable to penetrate Derry's well-drilled defence or land any meaningful punches.

It took 10 minutes for the Royals to score through Thomas O'Reilly and Brian Conlon quickly added a second from 30 yards out against the wind.

Scores were hard to come by in difficult wet underfoot conditions.

Derry's late scoring burst, with points from Paul Cassidy and a class score from Doherty, stretched Derry's lead before Toner's low shot beat Hogan again for a second Derry goal.

The rain poured down and made conditions really difficult but Derry continued to pile on the points with a nice spread of scores.

Eight different players scored with full-back Eoin McEvoy adding to man of the match Padraic McGrogan's first-half brace, which included a '45'.

Derry played like the team who were trying to play catch-up, such was their desire and drive to pile forward.

Meath's goal only served to stir Derry to inflict further damage with Cassidy, Doherty, Benny Heron and Shane McGuigan tagging on more scores to leave a scoreline that did not flatter the Oak Leafers.

Reality check for the Royals

Meath legend Colm O'Rourke won All-Irelands with the county in 1987 and 1988

With a man of the stature of Colm O'Rourke now in charge, Meath were expected to enjoy a honeymoon period and it lasted for two opening wins over Cork and Clare.

But it came to an abrupt end here in Owenbeg as rampant Derry put them to the sword in emphatic fashion.

They will have to take the learnings from this sobering defeat and O'Rourke will demand a response when they take on Louth next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Antrim got off the mark in Division Three after easing to victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Ryan Murray's point for the Saffrons opened the scoring in Thurles but Tipp hit back with the next two to enjoy the lead for the only time in the game.

The Saffrons produced a burst of 1-3 to move clear, starting with the only goal on 14 minutes when Conor Stewart moved through before smashing into the net.

It followed by points from Murray, Mark Jordan and Pat Shivers with the visitors going to to hold a 1-8 to 0-6 advantage at the break.

Antrim stretched the lead in the second half and ran out comfortable winners by eight points.