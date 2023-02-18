Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers was outstanding in midfield for Derry against Meath

Derry cemented their status as hot Division Two promotion favourites by demolishing Meath in Owenbeg.

The Ulster champions made a mockery of the pre-match predictions that a tight game was in store with an impressive display in tricky and wet conditions.

Goals at the start and end of the first half by Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner put Derry 2-7 to 0-3 ahead at half time and it was all one-way traffic.

Thomas O'Reilly pulled a goal back for the outclassed Royals after the break.

Derry cut loose in the 12 minutes before half time scoring 1-3 without reply.

They played with a hunger and drive that Meath, who went 34 minutes without a score either side of half time, could not match.

Once bitten twice shy

Having been the first team in the current format not to be promoted from Division Two with 11 points, Derry's low-key reaction to this emphatic win was understandable.

But the fans who cheered them off loudly at half time and full time knew this was a significant result in the Ulster champions' push for top-flight football.

Derry forward Ethan Doherty won Ulster titles with his club Glen and with his county in 2022

A goal right 45 seconds after the throw-in from Ethan Doherty was the dream start for Derry. It was too easy, cutting in onto his right foot and squeezing a low shot past Harry Hogan.

Meath were unable to penetrate Derry's well-drilled defence or land any meaningful punches.

It took 10 minutes for the Royals to score, through Thomas O'Reilly and Brian Conlon quickly added a second from 30 yards out against the wind.

Scores were hard to come by in difficult wet underfoot conditions.

Derry's late scoring burst with points from Paul Cassidy and a class score from Ethan Doherty stretched Derry's lead before Niall Toner's low shot beat Hogan again for a second Derry goal.

The rain poured down and made conditions really difficult but Derry continued to pile on the points with a nice spread of scores.

Eight different players scored with fullback Eoin McEvoy adding to man of the match Padraic McGrogan's first-half brace, which included a '45'.

Derry played like the team who were trying to play catch-up, such was their desire and drive to pile forward.

Meath's goal only served to stir Derry to inflict further damage with Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Benny Heron and Shane McGuigan tagging on more scores to leave a scoreline that did not flatter the Oak Leafers.

Meath legend Colm O'Rourke won All-Irelands with the county in 1987 and 1988

Reality check for the Royals

With a man of the stature of Colm O'Rourke now in charge, Meath were expected to enjoy a honeymoon period and it lasted for two opening wins over Cork and Clare.

But it came to an abrupt end here in Owenbeg as rampant Derry put them to the sword in emphatic fashion.

They will have to take the learnings from this sobering defeat and O'Rourke will demand a response when they take on Louth next Sunday.